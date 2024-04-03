Adele Reschedules Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Adele has announced the rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency shows that had to be cancelled due to illness.

Adele was forced to postpone five weeks worth of ‘Weekends With Adele’ concerts at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace in February after she fell ill towards “the end of the last leg and all the way through her break”.

Now, the ‘Hello’ hitmaker has announced all of the shows that were affected have been moved to later in the year.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year.

“Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date.

“Fri 25 Oct and Sat 26 Oct

“Fri 1 Nov and Sat 2 Nov

“Fri 8 Nov and Sat 9 Nov

“Fri 15 Nov and Sat 16 Nov

“Fri 22 Nov and Sat 23 Nov

“All other shows remain unaffected.”

When she revealed the concerts had to be paused, Adele explained that a prolonged illness had “taken a toll on her voice” and so she had to “rest thoroughly” so that her vocals could recover.

On the social media platform, she revealed: “Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on doctor’s orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.

“The remaining five weekends off this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be send the information ASAP.”

