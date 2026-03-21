Afroman Cleared in Court After Ohio Police Raid Lawsuit - Noise11.com

Rapper Afroman, real name Joseph Foreman, wins lawsuit after Adams County officers claimed his videos invaded their privacy, turning a 2022 home raid into viral comedy.

by Paul Cashmere

US rapper Afroman has emerged victorious in a court case stemming from one of the most bizarre legal battles in recent music history. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio filed a lawsuit against the rapper after he used footage from a 2022 police raid on his home to create comedic music videos and social media posts, but a jury has now cleared him of all civil claims.

The saga began in August 2022, when officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a raid on Afroman’s Ohio residence over allegations of drug trafficking and kidnapping. The search, conducted while Afroman was in Chicago, turned up no evidence and resulted in no charges. However, officers caused extensive property damage, including destroying a security gate, disabling surveillance cameras, and breaking his front door. According to Foreman, more than $5,000 in cash was seized, of which $400 remained unaccounted for. Officers were also caught on camera glancing at a lemon pound cake left on his kitchen counter, a moment that would later inspire one of his most viral tracks.

His wife recorded portions of the raid on her phone while the house’s security cameras captured the entire ordeal. Afroman turned the footage into songs and music videos, including “Will You Help Me Repair My Door,” “Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera,” and the album-titled “Lemon Pound Cake.” In these videos, he satirically addressed the officers’ behaviour, questioning their professionalism, their decision-making, and even joking about personal matters involving individual deputies. One lyric famously noted, “They found no kidnapping victims / Just some lemon pound cake,” while another referenced stolen money and damaged property.

In 2023, seven Adams County deputies filed suit, alleging defamation, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. They claimed the videos caused “humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment and loss of reputation.” Their lawyer, Robert Klingler, argued the officers had been “maligned” and sought $3.9 million in damages. Among the claims, deputies suggested Afroman’s content endangered them and subjected them to public ridicule, despite the fact the footage was recorded in their official capacity during a law enforcement operation.

Afroman and his lawyer, David Osborne Jr, mounted a vigorous defence, arguing the videos were protected under the First Amendment as satirical commentary. “Some of it is a social commentary, but it is not fact. And everybody knows that,” Osborne told the jury. The defence highlighted the absurdity of the officers’ claims, pointing out that they had walked into his home, helped themselves to his cake, damaged property, and then attempted to suppress videos documenting their own actions. The court also heard how Afroman’s content had become a tool for public discussion about policing, property rights, and artistic expression.

The trial featured moments of surreal humour and courtroom drama. Deputies testified about personal grievances, including allegations regarding relationships that were mentioned in Afroman’s lyrics. In one instance, Deputy Randolph Walters Jr hesitated when asked if Afroman’s lyrics about his personal life were false, only replying, “Ask your client.” Meanwhile, Afroman, dressed in a US flag-patterned suit, told jurors, “I got freedom of speech. After they run around my house with guns and kick down my door, I got the right to kick a can in my backyard, use my freedom of speech, and turn my bad times into a good time.”

After three days of trial and less than a day of deliberation, the jury sided with Afroman. He emerged from the courthouse declaring, “I didn’t win, America won. Freedom of speech is still for the people by the people.” For the rapper, the case validated not only his creative approach but also his personal philosophy of turning adversity into art.

Afroman first gained fame with his 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” which topped UK charts and secured him a Grammy nomination in 2002. His debut major label album, The Good Times, reached No 10 in the US, and over the following decades, he has released 18 studio albums. While he never reached the same commercial heights again, his career has remained active through social media, YouTube, and independent releases, culminating in his 2022 album Lemon Pound Cake.

The court ruling marks a notable victory for free speech and artistic commentary, underscoring the legal protections artists can rely on when satirising public officials or drawing on real-life experiences in their work.

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