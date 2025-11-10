Alexandra Kay Shoots ‘Straight For The Heart' To Country Radio As Her ‘Second Wind' Era Takes Flight - Noise11.com

Alexandra Kay’s rise from social media favourite to one of Nashville’s most talked-about new voices has reached another milestone, with her debut country radio single Straight For The Heart hitting stations today. The track, powered by fierce conviction and emotional punch, launches just as her sophomore album Second Wind enters the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and tops iTunes Country.

Kay, who has amassed more than 8.7 million social media followers and recently earned Pandora’s “2025 Artist To Watch: Country” title, has been building momentum one stage, one post, and one song at a time. Her ability to connect deeply with fans has seen her sell out venues across America, draw the attention of country icons like Brad Paisley and Jelly Roll, and now join an elite group of female artists, including Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, to achieve one of the strongest first-week solo female debuts on the Mediabase Country chart with 71 radio adds.

The moment marks another turning point in a journey that began long before the viral success. Alexandra Kay first came to wider attention through Netflix’s Westside, but it was her grassroots online performances and relatable storytelling that truly sparked her breakout moment. In 2023, her debut album All I’ve Ever Known shot to #1 on the iTunes All-Genre and Country charts, landing her in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Current Country Album, Emerging Artist, and HeatSeeker charts. That ascent was achieved independently, a rarity in modern country music.

Now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Kay has entered her Second Wind era with equal excitement and determination. The new album, released this month, sees her broadening her sound while staying true to her heart-first songwriting ethos.

Straight For The Heart, her first official radio single, blends country power balladry with shades of 80s rock emotion. Its lyric pulls no punches, turning heartbreak into bold defiance:

If you’re gonna break it baby break it bad

Make it so I never wanna want you back

Give me a damn good reason

If you’re leavin’ better leave a scar…

If you pull the trigger aim straight for the heart

Those lines are written to hurt, heal, and empower all at once, showcasing why so many fans – particularly women – have connected to Kay’s music.

Her live reputation has been growing at pace too. After opening for Jelly Roll and Brad Paisley, Kay is currently deep into her Third Headlining Tour of 2025, where she has been filling rooms and strengthening the fierce bond with her fans. She returns to the Grand Ole Opry on 12 December, then turns her attention to a major international leap as she joins Old Dominion for dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2026, including CMC Rocks in Queensland.

Upcoming Tour Dates

11 November – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

13 November – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

14 November – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

15 November – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Centre

16 November – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

12 December – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

With Old Dominion – Australia & New Zealand 2026

14 March – Perth, WA

17 March – Melbourne, VIC

18 March – Sydney, NSW

20 March – Willowbank, QLD – CMC Rocks 2026

24 March – Auckland, NZ

26 March – Christchurch, NZ

