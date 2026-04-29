APRA Music Awards 2026 Celebrate Amyl And The Sniffers, Sia And Guy Sebastian At Centenary Event - Noise11 Music News

Amyl And The Sniffers headline a landmark night at the 2026 APRA Music Awards, with Sia, Guy Sebastian and Sarah Aarons also recognised during APRA’s 100-year celebration in Sydney

by Paul Cashmere

The 2026 APRA Music Awards were staged at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 29 April, marking a centenary milestone for the organisation and delivering a night led by Amyl And The Sniffers, who secured three major honours including Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year for “Jerkin’”. The Melbourne band also claimed Most Performed Rock Work and Songwriter Of The Year, consolidating their position at the forefront of contemporary Australian rock.

The significance of the night extended beyond individual wins. The ceremony doubled as a 100-year celebration of APRA AMCOS, highlighting the evolution of Australian songwriting from Tin Pan Alley-era publishing through to the global streaming economy. In that context, the awards recognised both domestic success and international impact, with Sia, Guy Sebastian and Sarah Aarons representing different tiers of Australia’s global songwriting footprint.

Amyl And The Sniffers’ win for “Jerkin’” follows their 2025 victory for “U Should Not Be Doing That”, making them consecutive recipients of the peer-voted Song Of The Year. The award, determined by APRA’s songwriter membership, is widely regarded as one of the most credible indicators of peer recognition in the Australian industry. The band’s Songwriter Of The Year honour, determined by the APRA Board, further acknowledges the consistency of their catalogue, particularly across their recent output which has leaned into raw, high-tempo punk with a distinctly Australian voice.

Guy Sebastian’s “Maybe”, co-written with Ned Houston and Robby De Sa, secured both Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work. The dual win reflects the track’s sustained airplay and streaming performance across the eligibility period. For Houston it marks a first APRA Award, while Sebastian and De Sa extend their individual tallies, underscoring Sebastian’s long-term presence in Australian pop since his early 2000s breakthrough.

Sia continued her dominance in the international category, winning Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for “Unstoppable” for the third consecutive year. The track’s enduring global usage, across film, television and digital platforms, has driven Sia’s tally to 14 APRA Awards, making her the most awarded writer member in the organisation’s history.

Songwriter Sarah Aarons received the International Recognition Award, acknowledging her contribution to global hits for artists including BTS, Flume and Tame Impala. Her career trajectory, from Australian co-writing sessions to major international chart placements, reflects a broader shift in the industry where Australian writers are increasingly embedded in global pop production networks.

Emerging Songwriter Of The Year was awarded to Emily Wurramara, recognising a developing catalogue that blends folk and pop influences with personal and cultural narratives. The award highlights APRA’s ongoing emphasis on identifying and supporting early-stage writers within a competitive and increasingly export-focused market.

Across the Most Performed categories, the 2026 awards revealed a notable influx of first-time winners. Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack won Most Performed Alternative Work for “Please Don’t Move To Melbourne”, while Karen Lee Andrews’ “Survival” took out Blues & Roots. Rachael Fahim’s “Who You Are” led the Country category, and Ocean Grove’s “RAINDROP” captured Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, pointing to a diversified genre spread in Australian listening habits.

ONEFOUR’s “Spinnin’” featuring Nemzzz secured Hip Hop/Rap, reflecting the continued growth of drill and hip hop within Australia’s mainstream metrics, while PANIA’s “Pity Party” won R&B/Soul. In Dance/Electronic, Sonny Fodera’s “Tell Me” demonstrated the ongoing international crossover of Australian DJs and producers.

The Ted Albert Award For Outstanding Services To Australian Music was presented to INXS, recognising the band’s enduring legacy from their 1970s origins through to their global commercial peak in the 1980s and 1990s. Their influence on Australian rock export pathways remains significant decades after their formation.

The ceremony itself was structured as both awards presentation and curated performance event. Performances included tributes marking APRA’s centenary and a segment honouring the late Rob Hirst, featuring Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett and The Presets. Reinterpretations of Song Of The Year nominees by artists including BARKAA and Sarah Blasko reinforced the songwriting focus of the event.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston framed the awards within a broader cultural and economic context, noting that Australian music creators contribute significantly across social and commercial domains. Government representation at the event, including Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke and NSW Minister John Graham, reflected ongoing policy interest in the sector’s economic value.

From an industry perspective, the 2026 APRA Music Awards illustrate a dual narrative, established global writers such as Sia continuing to dominate international metrics, while emerging and alternative acts achieve increasing recognition within domestic performance data. That balance is central to the sustainability of Australia’s music ecosystem as it navigates streaming-driven consumption patterns.

2026 APRA Music Awards Winners

Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year

“Jerkin’” – Amyl And The Sniffers

Written by Declan Mehrtens, Amy Taylor, Bryce Wilson

Songwriter Of The Year

Amyl And The Sniffers

Declan Mehrtens, Fergus Romer, Amy Taylor, Bryce Wilson

Emerging Songwriter Of The Year

Emily Wurramara

International Recognition Award

Sarah Aarons

Most Performed Australian Work

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

“Unstoppable” – Sia

Most Performed Alternative Work

“Please Don’t Move To Melbourne” – Ball Park Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

“Survival” – Karen Lee Andrews

Most Performed Country Work

“Who You Are” – Rachael Fahim

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

“Tell Me” – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

“RAINDROP” – Ocean Grove

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

“Spinnin’” – ONEFOUR & Nemzzz

Most Performed International Work

“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Most Performed Pop Work

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

“Pity Party” – PANIA

Most Performed Rock Work

“Jerkin’” – Amyl And The Sniffers

Ted Albert Award For Outstanding Services To Australian Music

INXS

Licensee Of The Year

The Bob Hawke Beer And Leisure Centre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)