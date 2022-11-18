AusMusic T-Shirt Day 18 November 2022 - Noise11.com

AusMusic T-Shirt Day, the day were fans of Australian music wear their favourite act for the day, has arrived.

AusMusic Day is the annual fundraiser from SupportAct, the music industry charity raising funds to support music workers in crisis.

SupportAct CEO Clive Miller spoke to Noise11 about the day.

Clive explains: “With such huge profile ambassadors getting the word out there and an incredible bunch of fundraisers and donors supporting the cause, we have no doubt that this year will be our biggest yet!

“We encourage anyone who loves Aussie music and wants to support those working in the local industry to throw on their favourite Aussie music t-shirt and make a donation, so that we can continue to support music workers in crisis.”

One of the supporters of AusMusic Day 2022 is Chris Hemsworth.

So far over $200,000 has been raised for 2022, well on the way to equalling or bettering 2021 $600,000+ effort.

Events are also being held across the country:

• All day – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Music Trivia via Kahoot!

• Various times – Artists playing live and local @ Rydges Hotels & Resorts, nationwide

• 9.30am (AEDT) – Sound As Ever Ausmusic Trivia on Facebook Live

• 12pm (AEDT) – Touch Sensitive @ The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

• 2pm (AEDT) – Ausmusic Trivia @ Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC

• 3pm (AEDT) – 24Hundred merch pop up at Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

• 4pm (AEDT) – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day party @ Brouhaha, Sunshine Coast, QLD

• 5pm (AEDT) – Arvo Hang @ Vic On The Park, Marrickville, NSW

• 6pm (AEDT) – The Teskey Brothers @ Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

• 7.30pm (AEDT) – Hollie Col + guests @ The Beach Hotel, Merewether, NSW

• 7.30pm (AEDT) – Josh Cashman + guests @ Harbord Hotel, Freshwater, NSW

To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

For further information on Support Act and its services, visit supportact.org.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

