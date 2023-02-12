Australian Album Chart: Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Returns To Number One - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift and her Midnights set reclaims the #1 Album spot in Australia, logging a twelfth week at the Albums-summit.

Midnights (#5 Vinyl) twelfth stay at #1 now becomes the equal longest running album in Australia alongside three older albums, Slade Alive by Slade (1972), Hotel California by The Eagles (1977) and Back to Bedlam for James Blunt (2005), while Taylor Swift now increases her weeks at #1 this decade to 22 in total (Harry Styles is in second place on that list with 10 weeks at #1), while overall Taylor’s tally of weeks at the Albums summit increases to now 38 weeks, placing her just ahead of Rod Stewart (38 weeks from 5 #1 Albums; Taylor has done it with 10 Albums), placing her now ninth on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’ with the next act on the list being ABBA (40 weeks from 5 #1’s).

Climbing back up one spot to #2 for a sixth overall week in that position is SZA with SOS, while the set remains at #1 in both New Zealand (8th week) and Canada (7th week), plus her single Kill Bill is also sitting at #2 on the Singles Chart too. The Grammy Awards were held this past week, and winning three main awards was Harry Styles’ Harry’s House album (#9 Vinyl), for ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ and ‘Best Engineered Album’, which has helped the set to rise back up three places to #3 this week.

Both of the Top 10 entries for The Weeknd are on hold this week, with The Highlights and Starboy non-movers at #4 and #8 respectively, with three further collections within the Top 10 this week for Elton John and Diamonds, up one to #6 (#1 Catalogue Album), Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits on hold at #9 and finally jumping twenty-two places to land at #10 is current tourists here Red Hot Chili Peppers with their Greatest Hits (WI10-18), last within the Top 20 in March of 2019, and last inside the Top 10 in July 2016.

Last week’s #1 debut for Sam Smith and their fourth album Gloria is this week down six places to #7, which doesn’t fall as hard thanks to their Grammy win this past week for the single Unholy and their performance of the song at the awards, plus the albums second issued track I’m Not Here to Make Friends jumps up thirty-seven places to #40 this week. The new #1 Album in England and Scotland this week is the highest (and only Top 50) entry this week, the sixth studio album for Canadian country-pop singer Shania Twain called Queen of Me, which lands first week locally at #5, plus it’s the new #1 on the ARIA Country Album Chart and fifth Top 10 Album in Australia.

TOP 20:

Harry Styles’ Grammy wins also pulls up his second album Fine Line, jumping nine spots to #11, while his tour here starts in one week (Feb. 20th in Perth), so expect the album to remain this high (or higher) for the rest of this month. The two other climbing albums within the Top 20 are for Foo Fighters with The Essential to #14 and current support act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers national tour is Post Malone, with the first of his four albums within the Top 40 this week being his third set Hollywood’s Bleeding rising twenty-three spots to #19.

The two Top 10 dropouts this week are Spacey Jane with Here Comes Everybody (HP-1, WI10-5; #12 Vinyl), down eight places to #13, but it could rebound next week as an expanded double edition of the album was issued on Friday (Feb. 10th), with the other being Metro Boomin’ and his Heroes & Villains (HP-5, WI10-7) set dropping five to land at #15. Luke Combs drops down four places to #16 with This One’s for You, followed by…

TOP 30:

Luke’s second set What You See Ain’t Always What You Get slipping down five spots to #22, while Ed Sheeran is currently touring New Zealand, and then starting his Australian tour at the end of this week (Feb. 17th in Brisbane), while he has two charting albums at the moment, = (equals), which is up to #21, and down four to #23 is ÷ (divide). Morgan Wallen lands his first ever Top 30 Single this week as the third track from his March 3rd due third album One Thing at a Time called Last Night debuts at #30, which helps his current LP entry Dangerous: The Double Album to rise back up to #26 this week.

Also dropping within the Top 30 are the Arctic Monkeys set AM, down eleven to #24 and Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 declining six spots to #27, while The Weeknd rises back to #28 with After Hours and the second issued Post Malone album Beerbongs and Bentleys is back up twenty-eight places to land at #30.

TOP 40:

The national tour for the Red Hot Chili Peppers also pulls back into the Top 100 their most recent album Return of the Dream Canteen (HP-2, Oct. 2022), jumping back in at #31 (LW-152; #8 Vinyl), while their turn-of-the-century classic album Californication jumps up twenty-six spots to land at #46. The band’s support act Post Malone also sees his first and fourth albums jump back up and into the Top 40, Twelve Carat Toothache (LP#4, 71 to #38) and Stoney (LP#1, 78 to #39), becoming the first time that all FOUR of Post’s Album have been within the Top 40 at the same time.

Taylor Swift had a small dip to #18 for her 1989 set, while she also drops down with folklore (25 to #32; #19 vinyl), Lover (23 to #33) and Reputation (38 to #42). Luke Combs sees his latest album Growin’ Up drop six places to #34, while its title track made a #59 Singles Chart entry last week.

TOP 50:

Billie Eilish sees a two place dip to #29 for her Fall Asleep set, but she suffers a twelve place dive to #47 for her second set Happier Than Ever. The big jump back into the Top 50 is for Grammy winner Beyoncé and her Renaissance (Act 1) album, which jets back up fifty-two spots to land at #45 (LW-97), picking up the award for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’, as well as for ‘Best R&B Song’ for Cuff it, ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ for the albums first issued track Break My Soul, plus ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ for Plastic Off the Sofa’, plus she became the artist with the most ever Grammy wins to her name.

No further new entries.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 3rd to the 9th of February 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

