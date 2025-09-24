Bad Wolves Expand Die About It With Deluxe Edition And New Stand Atlantic Collaboration - Noise11.com

Platinum-certified hard rock force Bad Wolves have unleashed a deluxe edition of their 2023 album Die About It, out now through Better Noise Music. The expanded release features nine additional tracks, including the explosive new single “Hanging On To Thunder”, a collaboration with Australian heavy pop-punk favourites Stand Atlantic.

The band’s founding drummer John Boecklin calls the track a showcase of resilience and determination.

“This song embodies what we do best: big hooks, raw emotion, and pure power. It’s an undeniable Bad Wolves classic. Stand Atlantic takes it to the next level with an absolutely insane vocal performance. We’re incredibly proud of this one.”

“Hanging On To Thunder” follows the band’s recent re-imagining of “Say It Again” featuring Lauri Ylönen of The Rasmus, which dropped in August.

Originally released in November 2023, Die About It saw Bad Wolves push beyond their established sound with a record that married hard-hitting riffs with strong melodies. Singles such as “Hungry For Life” with Daughtry helped the album reach millions of streams and added further weight to the group’s reputation for combining aggression with accessibility.

The new deluxe edition builds on that momentum, adding nine songs to the original fourteen-track record. Among them are new originals “Made For The Misery”, “Home”, “Because Of You” and “All I Need Is Hope”, alongside orchestral and live re-workings of fan favourites.

Here’s the track listing for “DIE ABOUT IT (DELUXE)”:

1. Intro

2. Bad Friend

3. Die About It

4. Savior

5. Hungry For Life

6. Legends Never Die

7. NDA

8. Move On

9. Masquerade

10. Say It Again

11. It’s You (2 Months) (feat. KILLBOY)

12. Turn It Down

13. Set You On Fire

14. Hungry For Life (feat. Daughtry)

Plus 9 new tracks:

15. Hanging On To Thunder (feat. Stand Atlantic)

16. Made For The Misery *

17. Home *

18. Because Of You *

19. All I Need Is Hope *

20. Say It Again (feat. The Rasmus)

21. Legends Never Die (Orchestral)

22. Bad Friend (Live)

23. Legends Never Die (Live)

* Indicates new song.

Bad Wolves erupted onto the global stage in 2018 with their emotionally charged cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”. Released just as the world was mourning Dolores O’Riordan, the track became a multi-platinum hit and established the band as one of hard rock’s most powerful new voices.

Their debut album Disobey landed in the US Top 25, delivering the platinum single “Zombie” and the gold-certified “Hear Me Now”. 2019’s N.A.T.I.O.N. followed, further building momentum, before Dear Monsters in 2021 cemented the band’s new chapter with vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, who replaced original frontman Tommy Vext.

Over the years, Bad Wolves have delivered a string of #1 rock radio singles including “Lifeline”, “Sober”, and “Killing Me Slowly”, while their catalogue has clocked up billions of streams worldwide. They’ve toured extensively, sharing stages with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Volbeat, and have sold out headline runs across multiple continents.

Line-up changes have been part of the Bad Wolves journey, but the group has consistently emerged stronger. With Boecklin at the helm, joined by guitarist Doc Coyle, bassist Kyle Konkiel, guitarist AJ Rebollo and vocalist DL, the band continues to evolve both on record and on stage. Their latest material shows a determination to expand their horizons while retaining the thunderous sound that first put them on the map.

