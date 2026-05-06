Bagful Of Beez Return With Fever Dream As Link Meanie Expands DIY Project Into Full Band - Noise11 Music News

Link Meanie’s Bagful Of Beez relaunch with new single Fever Dream, introducing Meghan Maike alongside Matt Cotter and Chip Wardale in a full band evolution of the project.

by Paul Cashmere

Bagful Of Beez, the DIY pop vehicle of Melbourne underground figure Link Meanie, has re-emerged in 2026 with a new single, Fever Dream, marking a structural shift from solo experiment to full band collaboration.

The track, featuring Meghan Maike on vocals, arrives alongside a newly released video through Cheersquad Records & Tapes and Desert Highways, signalling the next phase for a project that previously operated as a one-man studio construct.

The relaunch reframes Bagful Of Beez as a working group rather than a solitary outlet. Link Meanie, born Lindsay McLennan and long associated with The Meanies, has recruited drummer Matt Cotter, vocalist Meghan Maike and multi-instrumentalist Chip Wardale to stabilise a project that, in its earlier incarnation, struggled to translate from studio to stage.

The immediate significance lies in execution. Earlier live attempts relied on backing tracks that proved unreliable, disrupting performances and ultimately shelving the project’s initial run. “Bagful Of Beez is now a full band, so no more glitching backing tracks and more band members which is handy for gang fights,” Link said in a statement accompanying the release. The shift to a conventional band format addresses a practical limitation that had previously curtailed the project’s development.

Musically, Fever Dream maintains the core characteristics of Link’s catalogue, tightly structured pop songwriting delivered with a deliberately eccentric edge. The track’s conceptual framing reflects a broader social commentary. Link describes it as “a mass cry for help from the members of the human race who value logic and compassion over feral bloodlust,” extending the metaphor with imagery of self-sabotage and repetition. The lyrical direction aligns with a lineage of satirical pop writing that has been a constant across his work, even within louder or more aggressive settings.

The recording process retains elements of the project’s DIY origins. Link initially tracked the material solo before incorporating contributions from the expanded line-up, with Matt Cotter’s drums and Meghan Maike’s vocals layered into the final arrangement. This hybrid method preserves the control of a solo project while introducing the dynamic range of a band performance.

In catalogue terms, Bagful Of Beez sits as a deliberate counterpoint within Link Meanie’s body of work. While The Meanies, formed in Melbourne in 1988, built a reputation on high-energy punk performances and supported international acts including Nirvana, Beastie Boys and Pearl Jam during the early 1990s, Bagful Of Beez leans into melodic construction and studio experimentation. The 2021 album Do Androids Dream Of Electric Beatles established that direction, drawing from classic pop structures and home-recorded traditions associated with artists such as Todd Rundgren and later independent auteurs.

The transition to a full band format suggests a recalibration rather than a reinvention. Link’s songwriting has consistently balanced melody and abrasion, and Bagful Of Beez now extends that balance into a collaborative environment. The addition of Meghan Maike, whose own work with Meghan Maike And The Cactus Flowers occupies a more roots-oriented space, introduces a contrasting vocal texture that broadens the project’s tonal range.

From an industry perspective, the move reflects a wider pattern among legacy independent artists adapting their workflows. The reliance on home recording technology over the past two decades has enabled solo production, but the return to ensemble playing indicates a renewed emphasis on live performance viability. For audiences, this increases the likelihood of consistent touring and a more immediate translation of recorded material to stage.

There is limited external contention around the project’s direction, although the shift from solo autonomy to group input inevitably alters the creative dynamic. For artists with established identities, expanding the circle can dilute or enhance output depending on execution. In this case, early indications suggest that Link has retained authorship while integrating complementary contributions rather than ceding control.

Fever Dream functions as the entry point to a forthcoming album, to be released through the joint venture between Desert Highways and Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Further details are expected in the coming months, with live performances anticipated as the new line-up establishes itself.

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