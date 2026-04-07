Bill Bailey Brings Vaudevillean Tour To Australia In 2026 - Noise11 Music News

UK comedian and musician Bill Bailey will return to Australian stages this September and October with his new show Vaudevillean, reviving the spirit of classic variety entertainment for modern audiences.

by Paul Cashmere

British comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey will tour Australia later this year with his new live production Vaudevillean, bringing his distinctive blend of music and comedy back to local theatres in September and October.

The tour follows Bailey’s sold-out Australian run in 2023 and marks the latest chapter in a global touring career that has seen the Somerset-born performer build a reputation as one of the most musically sophisticated figures in modern stand-up. Known for combining multi-instrumental performance with offbeat storytelling, Bailey’s new show draws inspiration from the historic Vaudeville tradition, the pre-radio era of live entertainment built on comedy, music and variety acts.

In Vaudevillean, Bailey revisits that heritage through a contemporary lens, presenting a performance that merges musicianship, surreal humour and theatrical variety. The show celebrates the eclectic spirit of the original Vaudeville stage, when performers delivered fast-paced evenings of comedy, music and unusual acts designed purely to entertain.

Bailey’s creative reputation rests on precisely that intersection of music and comedy. A classically trained musician with perfect pitch, he is known to perform a wide range of instruments on stage including guitar, keyboard, theremin, kazoo and clarinet. His routines often transform familiar musical styles, from progressive rock and jazz to classical pieces and television theme songs, into unexpected comic moments.

The performer first emerged on the British comedy circuit in the 1980s, developing a distinctive approach that blended musical parody with traditional stand-up storytelling. His breakthrough came with stage productions such as Cosmic Jam in the mid-1990s, followed by internationally touring shows including Part Troll, Tinselworm, Qualmpeddler, Limboland and Thoughtifier. Each production reinforced his position as a performer capable of filling large theatres while maintaining the improvisational feel of classic comedy clubs.

Beyond the live stage, Bailey is widely recognised for television roles that introduced him to global audiences. He played Manny Bianco in the cult sitcom Black Books from 2000 to 2004 and became a familiar presence on British panel programmes including Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI. His screen work also extends to film appearances such as Hot Fuzz and voice roles in animated productions.

Bailey’s profile expanded further in 2020 when he won the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Oti Mabuse. At 55 he became the oldest champion in the show’s history, introducing him to an even broader television audience.

His career also reflects an unusually strong connection to music itself. In addition to incorporating music into stand-up routines, Bailey has performed with orchestras including the BBC Concert Orchestra and staged concerts exploring orchestral instruments and composition. In 2011 he released the album In Metal, featuring metal-style reinterpretations of his comedy songs.

The concept behind Vaudevillean reflects Bailey’s long-standing interest in performance traditions. Vaudeville dominated live entertainment in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries before the rise of radio and cinema. Performers delivered a rotating line-up of comedy sketches, musical acts, novelty performances and theatrical pieces, creating a fast-moving format that would later influence television variety shows and modern stand-up touring.

By referencing that tradition, Bailey positions his new show within a lineage of performance that predates contemporary media formats. For audiences, the format promises a mixture of music, observational comedy and theatrical invention rather than a conventional stand-up routine.

Bailey’s return to Australia also reflects the country’s continuing appetite for international comedy tours. Australian audiences have historically supported British comedy performers through theatre circuits that overlap with music touring routes, allowing artists who combine music and humour to find particularly receptive crowds.

Across decades of touring, Bailey has maintained a distinctive identity as both musician and comedian, a rare combination in modern stand-up. His performances often move seamlessly between musical virtuosity and comic commentary, shifting from classical references to pop culture within the same routine.

With Vaudevillean, Bailey revisits the roots of that approach, framing the performance as a modern interpretation of the variety stage that once dominated live entertainment. For audiences attending the upcoming Australian dates, the show promises an evening built on the same principles that defined the original Vaudeville era, musical skill, inventive comedy and the simple aim of entertaining a live crowd.

Dates are:

Sunday 13 September – Launceston, Albert Hall

Monday 14 September – Hobart, Wrest Point Entertainment Centre

Friday 18 September – Brisbane, Brisbane Convention Centre

Monday 21 September – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

Wednesday 23 September – Gold Coast, Star Theatre

Thursday 24 September – Caloundra, Events Centre

Friday 25 September – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 26 September – Wollongong, Win Entertainment Centre

Monday 28 September – Sydney, State Theatre

Thursday 1 October – Rooty Hill, Coliseum Theatre

Friday 2 October – Canberra, Royal Theatre

Tuesday 6 October – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 10 October – Perth, Riverside Theatre

https://www.bohmpresents.com/current-events/show/bill-bailey-10

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