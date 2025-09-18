Bloom Team Up With Yours Truly’s Mikaila Delgado For New Single Tongue Tied - Noise11.com

Bloom are stepping into new territory with their latest single Tongue Tied, a haunting and heartfelt duet featuring Mikaila Delgado from Yours Truly. The track drops ahead of the band’s second album The Light We Chase, set for release 31 October through Pure Noise Records.

Drummer Jack Van Vliet describes Tongue Tied as Bloom’s “softest, cleanest song to date.” The duet explores the fear of opening up and saying what you really feel. Starting as a stripped-back acoustic track, it builds into a full-band anthem with soaring guitars, pounding drums, and a sing-along chorus that asks: “what am I without you.”

The accompanying one-take video takes a raw, cinematic approach. It captures the breakdown of a relationship, showing a couple struggling to reconnect after an argument. As their physical distance grows, shadow figures reach out to each other in a final attempt at closeness, echoing the lyric “I hope that we’re good.”

The Light We Chase promises Bloom’s most emotional and gut-punching record yet, touching on heartbreak, trust issues, and moments of hopelessness. Fans got a taste of the new material during the band’s recent sold-out Australian headline run. Next up, Bloom will join Thornhill and Ocean Grove for a UK/EU tour from 17 October, before heading to North America to support Silverstein on their massive 25 Years of Noise tour with Thursday and Free Throw.

📺 Watch the video: here

💿 The Light We Chase arrives 31 October via Pure Noise Records.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)