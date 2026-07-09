Welsh Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies Aged 75 - Noise11 Music News

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, whose unmistakable husky voice powered some of the biggest international hits of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 75 after complications from an illness for which she had been receiving treatment in Portugal.

by Paul Cashmere

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer whose recordings of Total Eclipse Of The Heart, It’s A Heartache and Holding Out For A Hero became defining songs of their era, has died aged 75. Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, passed away in hospital in Portugal on 8 July after being treated for a serious illness. Her family confirmed the news in a statement released through her official social media channels, asking for privacy as they mourn her loss.

The announcement brings to a close a recording career that stretched across five decades and produced some of the most recognisable songs in popular music. Tyler’s distinctive gravel-edged voice made her one of Wales’ most successful musical exports, while her catalogue continued to attract new audiences through film, television, streaming platforms and live performance. Earlier this year, Total Eclipse Of The Heart surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, more than four decades after its original release.

A statement issued by Tyler’s family and management said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for. We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Tyler had been hospitalised in Portugal in May, undergoing emergency intestinal surgery before being placed into an induced coma. Last month her spokesperson confirmed she had emerged from the coma but remained critically ill in intensive care.

Born in Skewen, near Neath in south Wales, on 8 June 1951, Tyler grew up as Gaynor Hopkins before being discovered by talent scout Roger Bell while performing in Swansea. She broke through in 1977 with Lost In France, but it was the follow-up single It’s A Heartache that transformed her into an international star. The song reached No. 4 in the UK and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, establishing her as a major international recording artist.

Her career reached another level in 1983 with Total Eclipse Of The Heart, written and produced by Jim Steinman. Released as the lead single from Faster Than The Speed Of Night, the song topped charts in both the United Kingdom and the United States, making Tyler the first Welsh artist to achieve a US No. 1 single. Steinman and Tyler reunited the following year for Holding Out For A Hero, recorded for the Footloose soundtrack, another song that became a permanent fixture of popular culture through its repeated use in film, television and advertising.

Although best remembered for those blockbuster recordings, Tyler maintained a remarkably durable recording career. She found renewed commercial success across mainland Europe during the 1990s and continued releasing new material well into the 21st century. She represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with Believe In Me, was appointed MBE for services to music in 2022, and reunited with producer David Mackay for the acclaimed albums Between The Earth And The Stars in 2019 and The Best Is Yet To Come in 2021.

Australian music also formed part of Tyler’s later catalogue. On Between The Earth And The Stars, she recorded Slow Walk, a song written by Australian songwriter Brian Cadd with American songwriter John Beland. The song first appeared on Brian Cadd and The Bootleg Family Band’s 2016 album Bulletproof, before Tyler delivered her own interpretation for the 2019 release. Brian Cadd also contributed backing vocals to Tyler’s version, creating a notable collaboration between two artists whose careers had each spanned more than four decades. The album also featured guest appearances from Rod Stewart, Cliff Richard and Francis Rossi of Status Quo, reflecting the enduring respect Tyler commanded among her contemporaries.

Tyler received three Grammy Award nominations during her career and earned multiple Brit Award nominations. Her biggest recordings, It’s A Heartache and Total Eclipse Of The Heart, each sold more than six million copies worldwide and remain among the most successful singles of their generation. Her music continued to resonate with younger audiences through streaming services, soundtrack placements and viral online moments, proving the longevity of recordings first made decades earlier.

Only last year Tyler returned to one of her signature recordings by collaborating with David Guetta and Hypaton on Together, a contemporary reworking of Total Eclipse Of The Heart. It demonstrated her willingness to revisit her catalogue while embracing new audiences without abandoning the vocal style that had defined her career.

Bonnie Tyler is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan. Her passing marks the loss of one of popular music’s most distinctive voices, a singer whose recordings transcended generations and whose influence extended far beyond the era in which her greatest hits were first released.

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