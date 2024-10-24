Bruce Springsteen Drops By The Howard Stern Show To Play A Few Tunes - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen spent two hours on air with Howard Stern this week talking up his new doco ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’ and performing a few songs.

The interview had some wonderful human moments with Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa. Bruce explained how he only the Boss for the three hours he is on stage. As soon as he gets off stage Patti is the boss.

Another interview highlight was when Bruce talked about running out of songwriting ideas. “I’ve gone for two years without writing a song and then written an entire album in three weeks.”

Watch some performances:

Atlantic City and Born In The USA

Spirit in the Night

Brilliant Disguise

Here is Patti talking about being married to Bruce Springsteen:

‘Road Trip: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’ premiered today on Hulu and Disney.

