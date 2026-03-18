The Doobie Brothers Takin' It To The Streets Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers reshaped their sound when Michael McDonald joined for the 1976 album Takin’ It To The Streets, a record that steered the band into a new era of pop and rock success.

by Paul Cashmere

When The Doobie Brothers released Takin’ It To The Streets on March 19, 1976, the band was navigating one of the most uncertain moments in its career. Frontman Tom Johnston, whose voice and guitar had driven the group’s earlier hits, had been forced to step away from touring due to severe stomach ulcers. What followed was an unexpected turning point that reshaped the sound and direction of the band.

The sixth studio album from the California group marked the recording debut of Michael McDonald, whose soulful voice and keyboard-driven songwriting would become central to the next chapter of the band’s history.

By the end of 1974 the relentless touring schedule behind albums such as Toulouse Street, The Captain And Me and Stampede had begun to take a toll. During the Stampede tour Johnston’s health deteriorated, forcing the band to cancel several shows. The uncertainty surrounding their frontman left the remaining members unsure about their future.

Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter suggested bringing in an old friend, keyboardist and singer Michael McDonald, who had previously worked with Steely Dan. McDonald was living in a modest garage apartment and between projects when the call came. He initially hesitated, unsure whether he was the right fit for a band known for guitar-driven rock.

“They were looking for someone who could play Hammond B-3 organ and keyboards,” McDonald later recalled of the invitation. “I was just a songwriter and piano player.”

Nevertheless he agreed to join the band on the road and met them in New Orleans.

Rehearsals were held in a warehouse over two days, with McDonald expecting his role to be temporary. Instead, by the time the touring commitments ended, he was invited into the studio for the next Doobie Brothers album.

The sessions for Takin’ It To The Streets were held primarily at Warner Bros. Studios in North Hollywood, with mixing completed at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles. Long-time collaborator Ted Templeman returned as producer, guiding the band through a transitional period.

Templeman quickly recognised the potential of McDonald’s songwriting. According to guitarist Patrick Simmons, the producer encouraged the group to explore the new material, describing it as a “diamond in the rough” that could take the band somewhere different.

That difference became the defining character of the album. While earlier Doobie Brothers records had leaned heavily on Johnston’s rugged rock style, Takin’ It To The Streets introduced a smoother blend of soul, pop and rhythm-and-blues influences. McDonald’s voice, steeped in gospel phrasing and rich harmony, added a distinctive texture to the band’s sound.

The album’s title track, Takin’ It To The Streets, quickly became its signature moment. Written and sung by McDonald, the song carried a message of social awareness and collective responsibility, themes that resonated strongly during the mid-1970s. The track also highlighted the prominent keyboard arrangements that would define the band’s evolving style.

Another key McDonald composition, It Keeps You Runnin’, demonstrated his ability to blend introspective lyrics with smooth melodic hooks. The song would later be recorded by numerous artists and remains a staple of the band’s catalogue.

Despite Johnston’s limited involvement during the sessions, he remained part of the group. He contributed the track Turn It Loose and shared lead vocals with Simmons on Wheels Of Fortune. Johnston later emphasised that he had not left the band, his absence was simply due to the need to step back from the relentless touring cycle and recover his health.

Other members also stepped forward creatively. Bassist Tiran Porter wrote and sang For Someone Special, a reflective song dedicated to Johnston. Meanwhile Simmons contributed several compositions including 8th Avenue Shuffle and co-wrote Rio with Baxter.

The recording sessions also featured an expanded group of musicians. The renowned Memphis Horns added brass arrangements, while percussionist Bobby LaKind contributed congas. Producer Templeman even stepped in with additional percussion, reinforcing the collaborative nature of the project.

Upon release, Takin’ It To The Streets performed strongly on charts around the world. In Australia the album reached number 7 on the Kent Music Report, matching its peak position in New Zealand. In the United States it climbed to number 8 on the Billboard 200, confirming that the band’s new direction had connected with audiences.

The success of the record also paved the way for the next phase of the band’s career. McDonald would become a defining figure in the Doobie Brothers’ late-1970s period, leading into albums such as Minute By Minute, which delivered the band’s first US number one album in 1978.

Takin’ It To The Streets ultimately stands as one of the pivotal moments in the history of The Doobie Brothers. It preserved the band during a difficult transition and introduced a sound that broadened their appeal well beyond their early rock audience.

Fifty years later, the album remains a landmark release that demonstrated how reinvention, even under challenging circumstances, can reshape a band’s legacy.

Tracklisting – Takin’ It To The Streets

Wheels Of Fortune

Takin’ It To The Streets

8th Avenue Shuffle

Losin’ End

Rio

For Someone Special

It Keeps You Runnin’

Turn It Loose

Carry Me Away

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