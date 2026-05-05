Eagles One Of These Nights Deluxe Edition Expands Landmark Album With Unreleased 1975 Live Show - Noise11 Music News

The Eagles revisit One Of These Nights with a 50th anniversary edition featuring a previously unreleased 1975 Anaheim Stadium concert, marking a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution.

by Paul Cashmere

The Eagles will reissue their breakthrough fourth album One Of These Nights in an expanded 50th anniversary edition, adding a previously unreleased live recording from Anaheim Stadium on September 28, 1975, alongside new high-resolution audio formats and archival packaging.

The release reframes a defining point in the band’s catalogue, when One Of These Nights elevated the Eagles from successful country rock act to global arena headliners. Originally issued on June 10, 1975, the album delivered the band’s first number one on the Billboard chart and generated three Top 10 singles, One Of These Nights, Lyin’ Eyes and Take It To The Limit. The title track also became their second US number one single, cementing their commercial transition into mainstream rock.

This anniversary edition extends that narrative with a full live performance recorded at Anaheim Stadium during the original tour. The concert captures the band at a moment of internal change, featuring a guest appearance by Joe Walsh, who would officially join the Eagles the following year after Bernie Leadon’s departure. The inclusion provides a rare document of the band’s shifting lineup and evolving sound, bridging the group’s country origins and the harder-edged rock direction that would define later releases.

Produced by Bill Szymczyk, the original album has been remastered for this set, now presented in Dolby Atmos and Hi Res Stereo for the first time. The same treatment is applied to the live Anaheim recording, offering a contemporary sonic perspective on material that has historically been confined to analogue formats. The package also includes new artwork and archival materials curated into an eight-panel format with booklet, designed by Grammy Award-winning art director Jeri Heiden.

At the time of its original release, One Of These Nights marked a shift in the Eagles’ creative hierarchy. Don Henley and Glenn Frey increasingly dominated the songwriting, contributing to a tighter, more commercially focused sound. Tracks such as Lyin’ Eyes and Take It To The Limit broadened the band’s appeal beyond country rock audiences, while Journey Of The Sorcerer introduced experimental textures that would later find a second life as the theme for The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy radio series.

The album’s success was immediate and sustained. It remained at number one for multiple weeks in the United States and went on to achieve quadruple platinum certification. It also earned four Grammy nominations, winning Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for Lyin’ Eyes at the 1976 ceremony. Internationally, the record achieved multi-platinum status, including double platinum certification in Australia.

Within the band, however, the album also exposed fault lines. Bernie Leadon, a founding member with strong country leanings, became increasingly dissatisfied with the group’s move toward mainstream rock. His departure after the tour would open the door for Joe Walsh, whose guitar-driven style would redefine the Eagles’ sound on subsequent albums. The Anaheim recording included in this set effectively captures that transition in real time, particularly with Walsh’s guest performance of Rocky Mountain Way.

From an industry perspective, the expanded release aligns with a broader trend of heritage acts revisiting key catalogue titles through immersive audio formats and archival content. Dolby Atmos remixes and previously unreleased live recordings have become standard components in anniversary campaigns, aimed at both collectors and streaming audiences seeking enhanced listening experiences.

Critically, One Of These Nights has long occupied a complex position in the Eagles’ discography. Contemporary reviews noted the band’s polished musicianship while questioning the emotional depth of the material. Retrospective assessments have been more favourable, recognising the album as a culmination of the band’s early blend of rock, country and folk influences, refined into a commercially dominant formula.

The inclusion of the Anaheim concert adds further context to that reassessment. Live recordings from this era highlight the band’s ability to translate studio precision into large-scale performances, a factor that contributed significantly to their rise as one of the decade’s leading touring acts.

The One Of These Nights 50th anniversary edition reinforces the album’s status as a turning point, not only in the Eagles’ career but in the broader trajectory of 1970s American rock. By pairing the original studio work with a contemporaneous live document, the release offers a comprehensive view of a band in transition, capturing both the consolidation of their early identity and the emergence of a more expansive sound that would shape their future.

Tracklisting One Of These Nights: 50th Anniversary

Expanded Edition [3 CD/1 BD]

CD 1: (2025 Mix)

One Of These Nights [4:51]

Too Many Hands [4:42]

Hollywood Waltz [4:04]

Journey Of The Sorcerer [6:39]

Lyin’ Eyes [6:21]

Take It To The Limit [4:48]

Visions [4:00]

After The Thrill Is Gone [3:58]

I Wish You Peace [3:45]

Live At Anaheim Stadium, Sept. 28, 1975 – CD 2:

Take It Easy

Outlaw Man

Doolin – Dalton/Desperado

One Of These Nights

Ol’ 55

Lyin’ Eyes

Take It To The Limit

CD 3:

Blackberry Blossom

Midnight Flyer

Already Gone

Too Many Hands

James Dean

Witchy Woman

Rocky Mountain Way – With Joe Walsh

Carol

The Best Of My Love

BD 1: Atmos/High Resolution Stereo:

Includes full album and Live At Anaheim Stadium, Sept. 28, 1975 recordings

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