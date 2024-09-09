Ed Sheeran To Release Tour Edition +-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION) - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is to release a tour version of his four mathematical albums.

Sheeran will bring together some of his biggest songs to date from his decade-spanning mathematical albums with ‘+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)’ and it will be available on CD, 2xLP (Bright Blue vinyl) as well as digital on streaming.

Ed made the announcement himself on Sunday (08.09.24) after wowing the crowds as part of the closing leg for his ‘2024 Mathematics World Tour’ in Cyprus.

The physical formats will include access to exclusive voice notes from the Grammy Award-winning star and a brand new selection of related merchandise will also be available.

The album opens with the early hit ‘The A-Team’ -which was released as his debut single in June 2011 – and also contains other classics such as ‘Lego House’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’ before going into the late 2010s with tracks such as ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’.

And closing out the mammoth record is more recent hits ‘Bad Habits’ and Shivers’ with 2023 single ‘Eyes Closed’ serving as the final track on the album,.

The vinyl edition comprises all the big hits but also marks the first time that ‘Afterglow’ has been available in such a format.

Meanwhile, ‘Lay It All On Me’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ will only be available to those who purchase the digital version of the album.

