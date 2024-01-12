Elton John Is Officially The Most Successful Live Act of All-Time - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John is way out in front as the most successful live act of all-time, based on gross ticket sales.

Elton’s lifetime revenue from performing is $US3.18 billion. He has sold over 43.5 million tickets has played 4181 shows since 1970, as well as 210 with Billy Joel and 19 with Leon Russell.

Elton’s final tour ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ alone earned just under $US1 billion ($939.1 million). Over six million tickets were sold on the tour which ran from 8 September 2018 in Allentown, PA and concluded 8 July 2023 in Sweden.

Elton’s most performed songs are:

Your Song

Rocket Man

Bennie and the Jets

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Philadelphia Freedom

Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting

Tiny Dancer

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

