Hardy Drops Long-Awaited “Dog Years” Ahead Of New Album Country! Country! And First-Ever Msg Headline - Noise11.com

Hardy has fans buzzing once again, unveiling the highly anticipated track “Dog Years” ahead of his new album Country! Country!, out next Friday, September 26 via Big Loud. The song, written over a decade ago before Hardy even had a publishing deal, resurfaced last year after a standout performance at Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation charity event, and fans have been clamouring for an official release ever since.





The new album is shaping up to be a landmark for the Mississippi-born country-rock star. Early singles like “Bottomland” and “Bro Country”-the latter a collaboration with close friend and labelmate Ernest-have already earned acclaim from Billboard, Forbes, Holler, and Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, “Favorite Country Song,” originally part of his recent EP County!, is surging at country radio following a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Hardy is also about to bring the curtain down on his massive Jim Bob World Tour with a historic first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden on September 24. The tour has taken him across North America, with support from Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., McCoy Moore, and Crow Records signee Sikarus.



Looking ahead, Hardy will headline Country vs. Cancer on December 2 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, a charity concert benefiting the American Cancer Society alongside Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore.



The Country! Country! album continues Hardy’s meteoric rise. Earlier this year, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut with Metallica’s James Hetfield in the audience and smashed through the first leg of his Jim Bob World Tour. In 2024, he released his #1 LP Quit!!, played his first stadium show, headlined CMA Fest, collaborated with Fred Durst and Chad Smith, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, hit 16 #1 songs, and surpassed six billion career streams.



The five-time ACM and two-time CMA award winner has also earned three CMA Triple Play awards, a BMI Country Songwriter of the Year title, and three AIMP Songwriter of the Year awards.



Country! Country! Tracklist:

Country Country

Favorite Country Song

Bro Country (with Ernest)

Luckiest Man Alive

Car That Drove You Away

Girl With A Gun

Buck On The Wall

I’d Go Crazy Too

Take The Country And Run

Goodbye

Bedroom In The Sky (with Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Bottomland

Who Don’t

Country In Me

Gun To My Head

Keep It Country

Y’all Need Jesus

Dog Years

We’re All Gonna Die

Everybody Does

Hardy date: September 24—Madison Square Garden—New York City, NY*

*with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)