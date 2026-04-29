Kristie McCarthy Wins 2026 Lighthouse Award At AAM Awards In Sydney - Noise11 Music News

Founding Director Of Neon Tiger Mgmt, Kristie McCarthy, Has Been Awarded The 2026 Lighthouse Award At The Association Of Artist Managers Awards In Sydney, Recognising Her Work Across Australian Music Management And Her Contribution To Artist

by Paul Cashmere

Kristie McCarthy, Founding Director of Neon Tiger Mgmt, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Lighthouse Award, announced today at the Association Of Artist Managers Awards in Sydney on Wednesday 29 April. The award, presented by APRA AMCOS in partnership with the AAM, recognises outstanding contribution to artist management and leadership within the Australian music industry.

Kristie McCarthy currently runs Neon Tiger Mgmt, a boutique artist management and services company representing acts including Riebl Tedesco McGill and The Cat Empire. Her career also includes a significant tenure as Head Of Artist Management at Lemon Tree Music, where she worked with artists such as Garrett Kato, Maddy Jane, Riley Pearce and Tash Sultana, helping guide several of them through key international and domestic career stages.

Alongside the recognition, Kristie McCarthy receives a $5,000 professional development grant designed to support ongoing business growth and industry engagement.

The award presentation took place during the 2026 AAM Awards in Sydney, marking McCarthy’s first major industry honour since establishing Neon Tiger Mgmt. The Lighthouse Award is specifically designed to spotlight forward-thinking artist managers contributing to the long-term sustainability of Australian music careers.

McCarthy said the timing of the award carries personal significance as well as professional weight, arriving just weeks after launching her own business and days before her daughter’s first birthday. She acknowledged both the challenges and support systems involved in balancing new motherhood with artist management responsibilities, including assistance from former colleagues during her maternity leave period.

The Lighthouse Award is one of the few Australian industry honours focused specifically on artist managers rather than performers. In an ecosystem where management often operates behind the scenes, the award highlights the strategic role managers play in shaping careers, navigating touring cycles, and supporting artist development in an increasingly complex global market.

Kristie McCarthy’s recognition also reflects a broader shift in the Australian music sector toward acknowledging leadership among women and gender diverse professionals in management roles. The award itself was established in memory of pioneering artist manager Linda Gebar, who died in 2008, and continues to function as a platform for supporting emerging leadership within the sector.

In accepting the award, Kristie McCarthy reflected on both her professional transition and personal milestones.

“Receiving The Lighthouse Award at this point in my management career feels incredibly special, just days before my daughter’s first birthday and only a month after launching my own business,” she said.

She also acknowledged the importance of support networks within the industry during maternity leave and business transition periods, specifically crediting former colleagues for overseeing artist commitments during her absence.

“A huge thank you to APRA and Linda’s family for this award. It’s an honour and genuine pleasure to be recognised among the passionate women and non-binary managers who have come before me,” she said.

Karen Don, Head Of Membership at APRA AMCOS, also noted the importance of recognising managers like McCarthy, highlighting the broader structural value of such awards in strengthening industry participation and career sustainability.

The Lighthouse Award has previously been awarded to a range of influential Australian music industry figures including Ash Hills, Bonnie Dalton, Charlotte Abroms, Hayley Ayres, Jen Cloher, Kristy Gostelow, Lorrae McKenna, Maggie Collins and Simone Ubaldi. Across its history, the award has consistently highlighted the evolving role of artist managers in shaping modern Australian music careers.

Kristie McCarthy’s career trajectory reflects a familiar pathway within the Australian independent music sector, where managers often progress from label or artist services roles into full-scale artist management. Her work with both emerging and established acts places her within a generation of managers navigating streaming-era career structures, hybrid touring models, and global digital distribution.

Industry stakeholders have consistently noted that recognition programs alone are not sufficient without accompanying investment in mentorship, flexible workplace structures and sustained funding support for independent management businesses.

For Kristie, the award arrives at a transitional point as Neon Tiger Mgmt establishes its operational footprint and roster direction. With a history of working across both independent and globally recognised Australian artists, her next phase will likely focus on scaling the business while maintaining boutique management principles.

The Lighthouse Award also reinforces her position within a growing network of contemporary Australian managers shaping the next generation of export-ready talent. As the industry continues to evolve, management-led strategy remains central to how Australian artists build sustainable international careers.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)