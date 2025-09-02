Lambrini Girls to Unleash Their Punk Fury on Australia with First-Ever Tour - Noise11.com

Brighton’s riotous punk duo Lambrini Girls are set to make their long-awaited Australian debut in early 2026, playing four cities across the country. Fresh from the success of their critically acclaimed debut album Who Let the Dogs Out, the duo, vocalist/guitarist Phoebe Lunny and bassist Selin Macieira, are bringing their explosive live show Down Under.

Australian Tour Dates

Sunday 22 February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 25 February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday 27 February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 1 March – The Rechabite, Perth

Pre-sale kicks off at 10 am AEDT, Thursday 4 September, with general tickets available from 10 am Friday 5 September via Handsometours.com.

Lambrini Girls formed in Brighton in 2019. The band originally featured four members, but the line-up evolved into the duo of Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira. Their name cheekily references the cheap sparkling perry drink Lambrini, chosen with a wink to their irreverent sense of humour.

Phoebe and Selin first crossed paths working in the same Brighton bar. Their creative chemistry quickly sparked, fuelled by a shared passion for fierce, politically charged punk rock. By the time they took the stage for their first shows, their uncompromising energy and sharp wit were already attracting attention.

Discography & Breakthrough Releases

Albums

Who Let the Dogs Out (2025) – Their debut album was released in January 2025 via City Slang. The record distilled the fury of their live performances into one body of work, featuring singles such as Company Culture, Big Dick Energy, Love, and the provocatively titled Cuntology 101. The album became a critical success and made a strong chart impact in the UK, peaking inside the Top 20 of the Albums Chart and topping the Rock & Metal listings.

EPs

You’re Welcome (2023) – Released after signing with indie label Big Scary Monsters, the EP introduced the duo’s tongue-in-cheek brand of punk to a wider audience. Songs like White Van and Help Me I’m Gay established them as rising stars of a new generation of socially outspoken punk.

Singles

A string of singles has built their reputation as uncompromising satirists and performers:

Homewrecker (2020)

Help Me I’m Gay (2022)

White Van (2023)

Lads Lads Lads (2023)

God’s Country / Body of Mine (2024)

Company Culture, Big Dick Energy, Love (2024)

Each track has carried biting commentary on toxic masculinity, queer visibility, workplace exploitation, and systemic oppression, always delivered with humour and blunt-force punk energy.

Lambrini Girls have carved out a reputation as one of the UK’s most electrifying live acts. Their chaotic performances have been compared to the riot grrrl explosion of the 1990s, drawing parallels to Bikini Kill and Huggy Bear. They have shared stages with artists such as Gilla Band, Shame, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and even punk icon Iggy Pop, who personally endorsed them as one of his favourite new bands.

The band’s activism is as loud as their music. They have used their platform to stand in solidarity with marginalised communities, openly advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and pushing back against transphobia and systemic injustice. Their decision to withdraw from certain festivals to protest social issues has only amplified their reputation as fearless artists who live by their principles.

Their arrival comes just 12 months after Who Let the Dogs Out sent shockwaves through the punk world. For fans of raw, socially conscious rock ‘n’ roll, these shows will be a rare opportunity to witness a group at the height of their momentum.

