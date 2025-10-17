Lil Peep & Bexey Drop Long-Lost Collab “Coke Nails” With Animated Video - A New Chapter in the Emo Rap Legacy - Noise11.com

After more than eight years in the vault, Lil Peep and Bexey have officially released their collaborative track “Coke Nails” today, accompanied by an animated video directed by Jaime Restrepo. The song, recorded in London in the summer of 2017 and produced by Smokeasac, draws on a rare Polish jazz sample from Krzysztof Zgraja, a detail that underscores the song’s eclectic DNA. Fans have long anticipated its arrival, viewing it as one of the duo’s final artifacts from a period when Peep’s trajectory was expanding into both fashion and music.

The track was laid down during Peep’s London sojourn – a time when he was exploring new sounds and forging connections across the UK scene. Though unreleased until now, it occupies a unique place in his discography: a window into Peep’s final creative phase, and a reunion with Bexey, a frequent collaborator and confidant. The video pairs surreal animation with the track’s fragile melancholy, offering a visual that complements the song’s sonic darkness.

Born Gustav Elijah Åhr on November 1, 1996, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Lil Peep spent most of his formative years in Long Beach, New York, after moving with his family before he turned five. He began producing music under the alias Trap Goose in 2013, later adopting the name Lil Peep – a childhood nickname his mother used.

By 2015 he had released early mixtapes such as Lil Peep; Part One and Live Forever, and tracks like “Star Shopping” earned attention on SoundCloud, placing him in underground conversations. Soon he released the Crybaby and Hellboy mixtapes in 2016, blending emo, trap, lo-fi and punk influences in a way few peers attempted.

Peep’s debut studio album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, arrived in August 2017 – months before his fatal overdose on November 15 that same year. He was just 21. Posthumously, his second album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 dropped in 2018 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, cementing his legacy. Over his career, Peep has amassed billions of streams, and his influence continues in emo rap, alternative hip hop and youth subcultures.

Bexey (real name not widely publicised) first crossed paths with Peep in the UK during this transitional era. The two had been part of overlapping scenes and occasionally co-written or performed together. In London, Peep gravitated toward collaborators who mirrored his genre-fluid approach, and Bexey was among those trusted voices.

That summer of 2017 was pivotal: Peep was navigating the tension between underground roots and mainstream promise, forging new styles, and testing boundaries. “Coke Nails” distils some of that tension – a raw, unstable moment captured in sound.

The release reframes that London chapter in Peep’s life. The jazz sample by Polish artist Krzysztof Zgraja is a reminder of how globally minded Peep could be, mining impossible textures for his music. Smokeasac, who co-produced Peep’s posthumous catalog, plays a central role here too – as producer, curator and steward.

In 2023 and 2024, Peep’s estate has steadily released unreleased and archival material: the Diamonds album with iLoveMakonnen, the Hate Me EP and Come Over

When You’re Sober Pt. 2 (OG Version), among others. This latest drop continues that careful excavation of his vaults, preserving his spirit and expanding his myth.

In the video’s first hours, social media is already lit with tributes and speculation about what else might still be hidden. For long-time fans, “Coke Nails” is a time capsule, a new chord in a song that never truly ended.

