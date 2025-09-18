Mariah The Scientist Sets the Stage for Hearts Sold Separately Tour After a Breakout 2025 - Noise11.com

Mariah The Scientist is out making a statement ahead of the opening leg of The Hearts Sold Separately Tour in January 2026. She has already touching down in surprising places like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After that Mariah headed straight to the LaQuan Smith Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear show during New York Fashion Week. A move that made headlines and reminded everyone she’s one of R&B’s most in-demand rising stars.

The Atlanta-born singer, born Mariah Amani Buckles, initially studied biology at St. John’s University with plans to become a paediatric anaesthesiologist, but music pulled her off that path. Her early work-including Master (2019) and Ry Ry World (2021)-laid the foundation for the bold, genre-blending sound that has earned her a fiercely loyal fanbase.

2025 has been her breakout year. Singles like “Burning Blue” have earned viral acclaim, reaching No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100-her first Top 40 hit. Meanwhile, Hearts Sold Separately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 11 on the all-genre Billboard 200, marking her highest chart placements yet.

Now she’s bringing that energy to the Hearts Sold Separately Tour, which kicks off in January 2026. Fans can expect stops in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, and a homecoming finale in Atlanta. Mariah is calling fans to “join the fight for love,” reflecting the intimate connection she shares with her audience through her music.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY 2026 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jan 12 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

Wed Jan 14 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy*

Thu Jan 15 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham*

Sat Jan 17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton*

Tue Jan 20 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

Fri Feb 13 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Mon Feb 16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed Feb 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Sat Feb 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Wed Feb 25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

Fri Feb 27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat Feb 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Mar 3 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS*

Thu Mar 5 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Mar 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Mar 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Wed Mar 11 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Sun Mar 15 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Wed Mar 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Mar 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sat Mar 21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Sun Mar 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue Mar 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu Mar 26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Mar 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Tue Mar 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Apr 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 3 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat Apr 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Apr 7 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Wed Apr 8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

*Not A Live Nation Date

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)