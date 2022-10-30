New Morrissey Confirmed For February 2023 - Noise11.com

Legendary artist Morrissey has announced details of his upcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers, via his website Morrissey Central.

Confirming the project for a February 2023 release via Capitol Records, the much-anticipated album contains tracks with guest vocals from Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus.

“‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is produced by Grammy-producer Andrew Watt, and was recorded in Los Angeles. The musicians on the album are Jesse Tobias, Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Chili Peppers), and Chad Smith and Flea (both of the Chili Peppers)” the singer’s website confirmed.

Surprising the artist’s staunch and dedicated fan base, there is currently no plans for a release of the 11-track studio album in the UK.

The Brit icon recently played a series of sold-out live dates in the UK to high praise from critics and fans alike, giving further bewilderment to Morrissey’s supporters that his home country has not (yet) offered a deal to the highly anticipated Bonfire of Teenagers.

In Morrissey’s recent UK shows, new tracks from the upcoming album were showcased to a welcoming and adoring crowd, including the title track Bonfire of Teenagers, Sure Enough The Telephone Rings and Kerouac’s Crack.

Morrissey has sold well over 13 million records globally and continues to draw in huge crowds in the live arena. It will certainly be a self-inflicted blow to the ever-deflated UK music industry if Bonfire of Teenagers isn’t offered the deal it deserves.

Already interest has reached new heights since today’s announcement. The upcoming record will certainly be met with much anticipation and excitement by the icon’s legion of global supporters.

Morrissey is managed by Maverick/Quest in LA and his next live show will be in California, 11th November.

