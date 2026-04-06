Olivia Rodrigo Announces Third Studio Album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love - Noise11 Music News

Olivia Rodrigo will release her third studio album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love on 12 June, marking the next chapter in the singer-songwriter’s rapidly evolving catalogue following the global success of Sour and Guts.

by Paul Cashmere

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed the release of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, scheduled to arrive on 12 June through Geffen Records. The announcement signals the next phase in Rodrigo’s career following two commercially dominant albums and a world tour cycle that cemented her position among the most influential young artists in contemporary pop music.

Rodrigo recorded the new album with producer Daniel Nigro, the long-time collaborator who worked with her on both Sour in 2021 and Guts in 2023. The partnership has defined Rodrigo’s studio sound to date, blending pop songwriting with alternative and rock influences that have resonated strongly with younger audiences worldwide.

The reveal of the album was preceded by a low-key promotional campaign in Los Angeles that quickly gained traction online. A wall in the city was initially painted purple before gradually shifting to pink over several days. Fans began documenting the change across social media platforms, interpreting the evolving colours as a clue that a new Rodrigo era was imminent. The visual teaser triggered widespread speculation before the album announcement confirmed the significance of the installation.

Rodrigo enters this third album cycle following a period of intense global activity. Across her first two albums she has sold more than 36 million records worldwide and collected fourteen Grammy Award nominations. Her breakthrough moment came in 2021 with the release of Sour, a debut album that arrived at number one on the Billboard 200 and remained in the chart’s Top 10 longer than any other debut album of the 21st century.

The record also debuted at number one in multiple international markets including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Several songs from Sour became defining pop moments of the early 2020s. The singles Drivers License and Good 4 U both reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing Rodrigo as one of the youngest artists ever to achieve that milestone. The album’s commercial performance was equally notable in the streaming era, setting records on Spotify for the most streams in a single week for a female artist at the time of release.

Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, arrived in September 2023 and extended that momentum. The record also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, while its lead single Vampire opened at number one on the Hot 100. With that result Rodrigo became the youngest artist in chart history to debut three songs at the top of the Hot 100. Every other track from the album entered the Top 40 during its release week, reinforcing the scale of her audience reach.

Touring played a significant role in that growth. Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour ran from February 2024 through July 2025 and included 100 sold-out headline shows across 64 cities in more than 21 countries. The run concluded as one of the most successful tours by a contemporary pop artist of the decade and led to Rodrigo being named Billboard’s Touring Artist of the Year for 2024.

The upcoming album therefore arrives at a pivotal moment in Rodrigo’s catalogue. Within five years she has moved from television actor to global recording artist while maintaining a strong songwriting identity. Her early influences include alternative rock bands such as No Doubt, Pearl Jam, The White Stripes and Green Day, music she heard growing up in California. Those influences have remained audible throughout her recordings, giving her pop work a guitar-driven texture that differentiates it from much of the current chart landscape.

Rodrigo’s path into music began through acting roles on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the Disney+ production High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. During that period she began writing songs for the show, including the track All I Want, before transitioning fully into a recording career with Geffen Records in 2020. Importantly, her record contract included ownership of her master recordings, an arrangement that has become increasingly significant for artists negotiating label agreements in the streaming era.

The announcement of You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love reflects a wider trend in contemporary pop where artists maintain rapid album cycles between major touring periods. Rodrigo’s previous album arrived less than two years ago, yet the scale of her touring activity and festival appearances since then has kept her firmly in the global spotlight. Highlights during that period included headline performances at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Chicago in 2025.

Rodrigo has also used that platform to support philanthropic causes through her Fund 4 Good initiative, which directs touring profits towards organisations supporting women’s health and education. The program has operated alongside her live shows and charity events throughout the Guts tour cycle.

Rodrigo and Nigro have maintained a tightly controlled studio process, and details about the sound or track list for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love have not yet been released.

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