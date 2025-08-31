On This Day in Music History – September 1 - Noise11.com

September 1 has delivered some of music’s most memorable moments, spanning breakthrough releases and historic events. On this day in 1977, Blondie signed to Chrysalis Records, setting the stage for their rise from New York’s underground to international stardom. INXS released their landmark album Kick, which would propel them onto the world stage with a string of hit singles, while Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours continued its record-breaking chart run in both the US and UK. The day also marks the birthdays of Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, Gloria Estefan, and country legend Conway Twitty, each a towering influence in their genres. With iconic records, transformative career moves, and the arrival of legendary artists, September 1 stands as a pivotal date in music history.

Events

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel” hit No.1 on the US charts, staying there for 11 weeks.

1967 – Boz Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band as rhythm guitarist.

1972 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono headlined a benefit concert at Madison Square Garden for the Willowbrook School for children with disabilities.

1977 – Blondie signed to Chrysalis Records, beginning their rise from New York’s underground to global stardom.

1983 – Mick Jones was fired from The Clash, effectively ending the classic lineup.

1984 – Tina Turner’s Private Dancer topped the US chart, completing her major comeback.

1987 – INXS released Kick, the album that launched them to international superstardom.

1994 – The Cranberries scored their first UK No.1 single with “Zombie.”

2002 – Coldplay released A Rush of Blood to the Head in the US.

2015 – Taylor Swift dominated the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “Bad Blood.”

Births

1908 – Tarzan Cooper, gospel baritone singer.

1931 – Boxcar Willie (Lecil Travis Martin), American country singer.

1933 – Conway Twitty, American country legend.

1939 – Archie Bell, R&B singer, Archie Bell & The Drells.

1946 – Barry Gibb, singer, songwriter, and producer, The Bee Gees.

1947 – Greg Errico, drummer, Sly & The Family Stone.

1948 – Dave Allen, guitarist, Gang of Four.

1955 – Bruce Foxton, bassist, The Jam.

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter.

1966 – Craig McLachlan, Australian actor and pop singer.

1977 – Clinton Leupp (Coco Peru), cabaret and music performer.

1983 – Joseph Mark Trohman, guitarist, Fall Out Boy.

Deaths

1989 – Billy Goldenberg, composer and arranger, died aged 54.

1992 – Jimmy Ferguson, singer with The Irish Rovers, died at 57.

2009 – Jake Drake-Brockman, keyboardist for Echo & The Bunnymen, died in a motorbike crash aged 53.

2017 – Mick Softley, British folk singer-songwriter, died aged 77.

Album Releases

1977 – Street Survivors – Lynyrd Skynyrd (advance UK press copies).

1987 – Kick – INXS.

1989 – Disintegration – The Cure (US advance copies circulated).

1998 – Hello Nasty – Beastie Boys (international release week).

2002 – A Rush of Blood to the Head – Coldplay (US release).

2017 – Villains – Queens of the Stone Age (international release week).

Single Releases

1956 – Elvis Presley – “Don’t Be Cruel” / “Hound Dog” (US No.1).

1972 – John Lennon – “Woman Is the N****r of the World.”

1976 – Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing.”

1994 – The Cranberries – “Zombie.”

2008 – Kings of Leon – “Sex on Fire.”

2017 – Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” (US No.1).

