On This Day in Music History – September 8 - Noise11.com

September 8 has been a day of major turning points in music history, marking milestones for artists who changed the sound of popular culture. On this day, Elvis Presley made chart history in the UK, Pink Floyd released one of their most influential albums, and Metallica cemented their dominance of modern rock. It is also the birthday of Patsy Cline, Peter Sellers, and Aimee Mann, each leaving a unique legacy in their respective fields. While the world celebrates the births of legends, this date also marks the tragic loss of Avicii, one of electronic music’s brightest stars. September 8 is a reminder of both the highs and lows of the music world, etched across generations.

🎵 Events

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog” begins an 11-week run at No.1 on the US charts.

1968 – The Beatles perform “Hey Jude” on Frost on Sunday in the UK, a legendary televised performance.

1970 – Elvis Presley begins a six-night run at the Houston Astrodome.

1973 – Marvin Gaye tops the US singles chart with “Let’s Get It On.”

1979 – Led Zeppelin’s In Through the Out Door hits No.1 in the US.

1986 – Whitney Houston hits No.1 with “Greatest Love of All.”

1992 – Nirvana play their legendary MTV Video Music Awards performance.

2017 – Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” tops the US Billboard Hot 100.

🎂 Birthdays

1932 – Patsy Cline, country music icon.

1935 – Peter Sellers, comedian and singer.

1941 – Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, founding member of Grateful Dead.

1952 – Will Lee, bassist (David Letterman’s house band).

1967 – Aimee Mann, singer-songwriter.

1979 – Pink, pop superstar (Alecia Moore).

✝️ Deaths

1985 – Patsy Cline remembered on her birthday.

2018 – Mac Miller (passed September 7, noted across September 8 news cycle).

2018 – Avicii tributes dominate across the world following his passing earlier that year.

💿 Albums on September 8

1977 – David Bowie, Heroes (European release timeline)

1986 – Whitney Houston, Whitney (expanded international rollout)

1991 – Metallica, Metallica (The Black Album) in the UK

1997 – Elton John, The Big Picture

🎶 Singles on September 8

1956 – Elvis Presley, “Don’t Be Cruel / Hound Dog” (chart-topping US run begins)

1973 – Marvin Gaye, “Let’s Get It On” (US No.1)

2017 – Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do” (US No.1)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)