Parcels Release New Single ‘Sorry' and Album ‘LOVED' - Noise11.com

Parcels, the genre-bending Australian collective, have unveiled their brand-new single and video, Sorry, coinciding with the release of their highly anticipated third studio album LOVED.

With Sorry, Parcels offer a final taste of the record, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most ambitious projects of their career.

Formed in Byron Bay in 2014 before relocating to Berlin, Parcels are no strangers to reinvention. Their self-titled debut album in 2018 introduced the world to their meticulously crafted blend of funk, disco, and pop, earning them widespread acclaim and eventually double Platinum sales. They followed it up with the sprawling double album Day/Night in 2021, a record that Consequence hailed as “a major advancement on the Parcels formula.” Now, with LOVED, the five-piece dig deeper into themes of unity, vulnerability, and celebration, distilling a decade of growth into 12 tracks that reflect both their individual journeys and collective vision.

The new single Sorry exemplifies this duality. Initially developed in Berlin, the track went through a patchwork of recording processes across multiple studios. With nylon guitars nodding to Latin pop influences and lyrics that waver between sincerity and sarcasm, Sorry encapsulates the paradox of offering an apology that feels both heartfelt and slightly detached. As the band explained, it’s at once “an earnest apology” and “a little sarcastic,” a reminder of how messy human emotion can be. Listeners may also pick up echoes of Rihanna’s Te Amo within the arrangement, a left-field reference point that adds yet another layer to the track’s kaleidoscopic DNA.

LOVED itself was born from a rare break in the Parcels’ relentless schedule. After nearly a decade of constant touring and recording, the band took a six-month hiatus in early 2023 – their first pause since forming. When they regrouped, each member brought in individual compositions, which were then developed in a nomadic series of sessions that stretched from Berlin to Byron Bay, Sydney, Oaxaca, and Mexico City. This approach marked a departure from the insular process of Day/Night, which was largely captured in a single studio setting.

The result is a record that feels expansive, sunlit, and collaborative, with space for reflection as well as euphoria.

The band describe LOVED as “so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable. But that’s what Parcels is – at least at the moment – all of us having that individual journey, then trying to funnel everybody’s experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration.”

Already previewed through singles Leaveyourlove, Safeandsound, Yougotmefeeling (which received a euphoric remix from fellow Australians Pnau), and Summerinlove, the album captures Parcels at their most confident and exploratory. Each song reveals a different side of the quintet – from shimmering disco to introspective ballads – all anchored by the tight grooves and immaculate production that have become their signature.

The release of LOVED also sets the stage for Parcels’ biggest tour to date. Beginning in October, the band will embark on a global run that includes their first-ever US arena headline shows. From Los Angeles’ Kia Forum to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and a return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Parcels are preparing to bring their lush soundscapes to audiences on the grandest scale yet. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and anticipation is already running high.

For long-time fans, this moment feels like the culmination of everything Parcels have been building toward. Since their earliest days, the group – Louie Swain (keyboards), Patrick Hetherington (keyboards/guitar), Noah Hill (bass), Anatole “Toto” Serret (drums), and Jules Crommelin (guitar) – have balanced meticulous craftsmanship with an instinctive understanding of groove. Their debut single Overnight, famously produced by Daft Punk, placed them on the global stage and set the tone for a career defined by a seamless fusion of live instrumentation and dancefloor-ready energy.

Beyond their studio albums, Parcels have also highlighted their live credentials with Live Vol. 1 and Live Vol. 2, releases that showcase how the band reimagine their tracks in performance. Their improvisational approach, combined with immaculate musicianship, has earned them over a billion streams and 600,000 album sales worldwide. Along the way, they’ve shared stages with French pop royalty Phoenix and Air, further cementing their reputation as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from Australia in the past decade.

With LOVED, Parcels have delivered a record that feels both intimate and universal, steeped in personal truth yet crafted for communal joy. Whether through their playful yet poignant lyricism, their genre-fluid musicianship, or their ability to make complex arrangements feel effortlessly danceable, Parcels remain a band that thrives on contradictions. Sorry may be their latest single, but with the arrival of LOVED, Parcels are far from apologetic – they’re celebrating, and the invitation is wide open.

LOVED Track Listing:

Tobeloved

Ifyoucall

Safeandsound

Sorry

Yougotmefeeling

Leaves

Everybodyelse

Summerinlove

Leaveyourlove

Thinkaboutit

Finallyover

Iwanttobeyourlightagain

