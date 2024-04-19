Paul Weller To Release ‘66’ Album for his 66th - Noise11.com

Paul Weller will turn 66 on 25 May, 2024. The day before, he will release his 17th solo record ‘66’.

‘Rise Up Singing’ is the second song from the record. The video was directed by Calum Macdiamid and stars 17 year old Joe Freeman, son of Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Fargo, The Office). Martin Freeman starred in the Weller video ‘Pick It Up ten years ago.

Weller previewed the album with ‘Soul Wandering’ in March.

