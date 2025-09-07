PRESIDENT to Release King of Terrors EP This September Ahead of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Rising force PRESIDENT has dropped their latest single Destroy Me, a brooding and cinematic track already turning heads as a live favourite. The song serves as the lead taste of the debut EP King of Terrors, set for release on September 26, 2025.

The new project dives into themes of faith, darkness, mortality and resistance. Its title, lifted from a Biblical reference, reflects the overarching exploration of life’s heaviest questions. “We never set out to lead. But when enough people walk beside you, it becomes a march,” PRESIDENT declared. “The Campaign Trail is for everyone who’s felt something stir inside them. Now is the time to raise your voice.”

PRESIDENT’s music lives on the edges of heavy sound, blending electronic textures, distorted intensity and atmospheric storytelling into something that deliberately avoids easy classification. The EP is billed as “forged in solitude, shaped by memory,” with tracks that push into the uncomfortable and confront the shadows many avoid.

Following the release, PRESIDENT will take their movement on the road with The Campaign Trail, their first-ever U.K. headline run. The tour aims to blur the line between performance and statement, encouraging fans to come together in collective defiance.

Australian audiences won’t be left out. PRESIDENT has also been announced as direct support for Architects’ 2025 Australian tour this December.

Architects Australian Tour 2025

with special guests House of Protection and PRESIDENT

Thursday December 11 – Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)

Saturday December 13 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (All Ages)

Sunday December 14 – Riverstage, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets via livenation.com.au.

King of Terrors – Tracklist

In The Name of the Father

Fearless

RAGE

Destroy Me

Dionysus

Conclave

