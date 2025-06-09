Radical Son Signs With Perfect Pitch Publishing - Noise11.com

Kamilaroi/Tongan singer David Leha (aka Radical Son) has signed a publishing deal with Perfect Pitch Publishing.

Perfect Pitch Publishing will represent the songs of Radical Son globally. “Radical Son is a force — on stage, in the studio, and in spirit,” says Clive Hodson, Managing Director of Perfect Pitch Publishing. “I’ve seen and heard David Leha, aka Radical Son, for many years and admiredmthe raw authenticity of his music, his words, and his performances. But it wasn’t until I saw him perform the role of Mubarn (Clever Man) in WA Opera’s Noongar opera Wundig wer Wilura that I truly witnessed the full power of his artistry.”

In 2014, Radical Son released his ‘Cause ‘n Affect’ album with appearances from Archie Roach, Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe, Pat Mau and Steve Spacek.

In 2024 Radical Son released ‘Bilambiyal’, with contributions from Full Circle Audio, Marcus Longfoot, Andy Robinson, David Bridie, Frank Yamma, and Emma Donovan.

In 2025 Radical Son performed at the Sydney Festival with the Australian Chamber Orchestra. He has also performed at Bluesfest, St Kilda Festival, VIVID, the AFL Dreamtime Game (2023), and the official Uncle Archie Roach memorial in Melbourne (2022).

Beyond the music stage, Radical Son’s creative reach extends to film, television, and theatre. His credits include the powerful NITV documentary series Defining Moments and a starring role as Pemulwuy in I Am Eora at the 2012 Sydney Festival. In 2024, he took on the lead role of Mubarn (Clever Man) in the WA Opera’s groundbreaking Noongar opera Wundig wer Wilura—a production featuring music by composers (and PPP writers) Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, with fellow PPP writer Jarred Wall aka Boox Kid in the title role of Wundig.

A formally trained artist, Radical Son studied at The Eora Centre for Visual and Performing Arts in Redfern and holds a Bachelor of Music from Newcastle Conservatorium. His work with classical ensembles and celebrated artists like David Bridie, Emma Donovan, Frank Yamma, Lady Lash, Mau Power, and Deline Briscoe reflects the breadth of his talent and the depth of his voice—one that transcends genre and speaks straight to the heart.

