Roman Candle Announce Debut Album Unadulterated And Release Blasphemous Act - Noise11.com

Roman Candle unveil their debut album Unadulterated and new single Blasphemous Act as the Las Vegas band steps forward with their most intense material to date

by Paul Cashmere

Las Vegas four-piece Roman Candle have formally announced their debut album Unadulterated, set for release on April 24 through Sumerian Records, alongside the arrival of their latest single Blasphemous Act. The track arrives as both a late addition to the record and a defining moment for the band’s evolving sound, one that underscores the uncompromising direction they have pursued since emerging from the city’s underground circuit.

Written in the final hours of the album sessions, Blasphemous Act carries the urgency of a song that refused to be left behind. Built around stark, unfiltered vocals and tightly wound instrumentation, the recording captures a volatile emotional arc that escalates with deliberate intensity. The arrangement shifts between restraint and release, with tension accumulating until it fractures into a repeated “run for your life” refrain that lands with decisive impact.

Vocalist Piper Ferrari said the song’s origins were deceptively simple, drawing its title from a Magic: The Gathering card before taking on a far heavier emotional weight during the writing process. As the band pushed further into the material, the track became a vehicle for exploring darker thematic territory, with lyrics that channel obsession, consequence and a raw, almost instinctive aggression. By the time the song reached its final form, it had become integral to the record’s identity.

The release of Blasphemous Act marks the seventh single from the band since signing with Sumerian Records, following earlier tracks including Fire In The Night Sky Forever, This Band Has Led Me To Places I Wouldn’t Go With A Gun, Nothing Is Original, Bite Harder Than You Bleed and Lady Lazarus. Across these releases, Roman Candle have steadily expanded their sonic range while maintaining a focus on emotional immediacy, shaping a body of work that prioritises intensity and authenticity over convention.

Unadulterated is positioned as the culmination of that approach. The album has been constructed with a clear creative philosophy, one centred on direct expression and an absence of compromise. Each track contributes to a broader narrative that reflects both personal confrontation and collective catharsis, aligning with the band’s stated aim of pushing their sound to its limits.

Formed in the Las Vegas underground scene, Roman Candle began as a collaboration between Ferrari and guitarist Jonas Vece before expanding into a full band with the addition of bassist Sergio Lopez and drummer Alex Dupuis. Together, the quartet has developed a reputation for performances defined by total commitment, combining abrasive musical textures with moments of vulnerability that resonate strongly with audiences.

Their rise has been driven by both consistent live work and a growing digital presence. To date, the band has accumulated more than 2.8 million streams across platforms and over 400,000 views on YouTube, figures that reflect a steadily expanding audience. Within the broader context of modern screamo and hardcore, Roman Candle have aligned themselves with a new generation of artists reinterpreting the genre’s foundations while retaining its emotional core.

The Las Vegas scene has long been a breeding ground for alternative and heavy music, and Roman Candle’s emergence continues that lineage. Their sound draws on the intensity traditionally associated with screamo while incorporating a contemporary sense of structure and dynamics. This balance has allowed them to connect with listeners beyond the immediate scene, positioning the band as a developing force within the international heavy music landscape.

With Unadulterated, Roman Candle present a debut that consolidates their trajectory to date. The addition of Blasphemous Act at the final stage of recording speaks to a process that remained fluid until completion, allowing space for moments of instinct and spontaneity to shape the final outcome. It is this willingness to follow the material wherever it leads that defines the record’s character.

As the release date approaches, the band’s focus remains on translating that intensity into a broader audience. The combination of relentless touring, a clear artistic identity and a growing catalogue of material has established a foundation that suggests Roman Candle are entering a significant phase of their career.

Roman Candle – Unadulterated Tracklist

Blasphemous Act

This Band Has Lead Me To Places I Wouldn’t Go With A Gun

Can We Watch Something Happy?

Lady Lazarus

Bite Harder Than You Bleed

I Can’t Stop Winning

Fire In The Night Sky Forever

My Silence Costs More Than You Can Afford

Nothing Is Original

On Second Thought Maybe Gaslighting Is Real

For Once My Hands Are Still

How To Be Considered When You’re Not In The Room

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)