Vampire Weekend's Rostam Unveils “American Stories” Singles Ahead of Album Release - Noise11 Music News

Rostam previews “Like a Spark” and “Young Lion” as he announces concert film and advance screenings in New York and Los Angeles

by Paul Cashmere

GRAMMY-winning producer, composer, and singer-songwriter Rostam has unveiled two new performances from his forthcoming third solo album, American Stories, due May 15. The tracks, “Like a Spark” and a reimagined version of Vampire Weekend’s “Young Lion”, showcase Rostam’s distinctive blend of Americana and Middle Eastern-inflected arrangements, offering a glimpse into both his musical roots and his evolving solo artistry.

The release of these performances coincides with news of American Stories: A Concert Film, an eight-song live recording captured at the iconic Sound City Studio A in Los Angeles. Rostam will host advance screenings in New York at Anthology Film Archives on May 5 and in Los Angeles at Brain Dead Studios on May 11, each featuring a Q&A and a live performance. Tickets went on sale April 3 at noon local time.

The new recordings see Rostam revisiting “Young Lion”, a track originally performed with Vampire Weekend, and transforming it with intricate instrumentation. “The piano melody in ‘Young Lion’ was always inspired by the Persian music I grew up with,” Rostam said. “In this version that line passes from Jack’s piano, to my guitar, and then finally to Amir on Saz. I love that this melody can live all these different lives inside this one song.”

“Like a Spark” serves as the introductory single for American Stories, establishing the album’s sonic palette of warm, contemplative textures enriched with Middle Eastern instrumentation, including contributions from Iranian-American collaborator Amir Yaghmai of The Voidz.

The live sessions, presented without click tracks, samplers, or pre-recorded elements, highlight Rostam’s multi-instrumental skills and the organic chemistry of his six-piece band. In both studio and live formats, Rostam bridges his Persian heritage with American folk traditions, creating music that feels simultaneously intimate and cinematic.

Rostam, born Rostam Batmanglij in 1983 to Iranian parents in Washington D.C., first gained attention as a founding member of Vampire Weekend. His production work on the band’s first three albums, particularly the number-one Contra, cemented his reputation as a formidable force in indie-pop. After leaving Vampire Weekend in 2016, he pursued solo projects while continuing to collaborate with Ezra Koenig and other artists. His previous solo albums, Half-Light (2017) and Changephobia (2021), displayed his characteristic layering of acoustic textures and electronic elements, a tradition he carries into American Stories.

Historically, Rostam’s work has consistently blended pop accessibility with experimental arrangements. From early Vampire Weekend hits like “Diplomat’s Son” to collaborations with Carly Rae Jepsen on Emotion and Hamilton Leithauser on I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, he has navigated multiple genres while maintaining a signature attention to melodic detail and rhythmic subtlety. American Stories represents a deepening of this approach, foregrounding his Persian roots in tandem with a broader Americana aesthetic.

While the album’s release and accompanying concert film emphasise Rostam’s personal artistic evolution, they also reflect wider trends in contemporary music production, where live reinterpretation and cross-cultural influences are increasingly central to an artist’s output. For listeners, the project offers an immersive experience that blends technical mastery with emotive storytelling.

Advance Screening and Ticketing Information:

May 5, New York, Anthology Film Archives

May 11, Los Angeles, Brain Dead Studios

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