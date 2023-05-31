Scott Darlow Shares Deadly Heart featuring Hayley Mary - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Scott Darlow has shared his new song ‘Deadly Heart’ featuring Hayley Mary.

Scott will release his ‘Deadly Heart’ album on 27 October and has one of the most gruelling touring schedules we’ve seen in a longtime starting in Melbourne on 1 July.

Darlow uses his days to sing and speak about the importance of Reconciliation in schools all over Australia, the UK and Asia, and will be interspersing a host of school appearances in towns all across Australia, as an additional aspect to his already impressive regional run of shows, an incredibly impressive huma, Scott will also be putting on some shows in a few prisons too.

Scott will be playing everywhere on this tour, including prisons. “I also play and speak in prisons around Australia,” he says. “The sad truth is that we as First Nations people are massively represented in jails, both adult and juvenile, all over Australia. I spend time in prisons using music as a vehicle to connect, and then just get to encourage the brothers and sisters inside that there are pathways for us as First Nations people to succeed. Sometimes it’s just about reminding those guys that they’re loved and valued. It’s an incredibly uplifting and equally depressing part of my job.”

DEADLY HEART REGIONAL TOUR

Sat July 1 | Espy Hotel, St Kilda Vic

Tues 4 July | Carmel College, Sandy Bay Tas

Thurs 6 July | Riverside High School, Launceston Tas

Fri 7 July |St Patricks College, Launceston Tas

Fri 7 July | Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston Tas

Sat 8 July | Republic Bar, North Hobart Tas

Sun 9 July | Hobart Baptist Church, Hobart Tas

Mon July10 | Hampton Park Secondary College, Hampton Park Vic

Tues July 11 | Notre Dame College, Shepparton Vic

Wed July 12 | Victory Lutheran College, Wodonga Vic

Thurs July 13 | St Monicas College, Epping Vic

Fri July 14 | Flinders Christian Community College, Carrum Downs

Fri July 14 | Western Port Hotel, San Remo Vic

Sat July 15 | SS&A, Albury NSW

Sun July 16 | C3 Church, Bathurst NSW

Mon July 17 | St Josephs College, Echuca Vic

Tues July 18 | Marian College, Griffith NSW

Wed July 19 | Trinity Lutheran College, Mildura Vic

Thurs July 20 | Killester College, Springvale Vic

Sat July 22 | Outback Bar, Sails In The Desert Resort, Uluru NT

Tues July 25 | Yirara College, Alice Springs NT

Wed July 26 | Tennant Creek High School, Tennant Creek NT

Wed July 26 | Tennant Creek Sporties Club, Tennant Creek NT

Fri July 28 | Katherine High School, Katherine NT

Fri July 28 | Daly WAters Pub, Daly Waters NT

Sat July 29 | RailWAy Hotel, Darwin NT

Sun July 30 |C3 Church, Darwin NT

Tues Aug 1 | Mckillop College, Darwin NT

Wed Aug 3 | Kimberley Hotel, Halls Creek WA

Fri Aug 4 | Roebuck Hotel, Broome WA

Mon Aug 7 |Broome Senior High School, Broome WA

Thurs Aug 10 | St Lukes College, Karratha WA

Fri Aug 11 | North West Brewing Co, Karratha WA

Sat Aug 12 | Carnarvon Race Club, Carnarvon WA

Sun Aug 13 | Frothcraft Brewery, Exmouth WA

Thurs Aug 17 | Geraldton Christian College, Geraldton WA

Fri Aug 18 | Geraldton Christian College, Geraldton WA

Tues Aug 22| Penrhos College, Perth, WA

Wed Aug 23 | John XXIII College, Mount Claremont WA

Thursday Aug 24 | Juvenile Prison, Canning Vale WA | Prison

Fri Aug 25 | Frothcraft Brewery, Bunbury WA

Sun Aug 27 | RosemouNT Hotel, North Perth WA

Tues Aug 29 | Georgiana Molloy Anglican School, Busselton WA

Wed Aug 30 | MouNT Barker Community College, Mount Barker WA

Fri Sept 1 | Cornerstone Community College, Busselton WA

Fri Sept 1 | Har Bar, Dunsborough WA

Sat Sept 2 | Hallys Bar, Busselton WA

Sun Sept 3 | 6 Degrees Bar, Albany WA

Tues Sept 5 | Albany Senior High School, Albany WA

Wed Sept 6 | Esperence Senior High School, Esperence WA

Fri Sept 8 | Lucky Bay Brewery, Esperence WA

Fri Sep 15 | Port Lincoln Hotel, Port Lincoln SA

Mon Sept 18 | Navigator College, Port Lincoln SA

Tues Sept 19 | Whyalla Stuart Primary School, Whyalla SA

Wed Sept 20 | Memorial Oval Primary School, Whyalla SA

Thurs Sept 21 | Cornerstone College, MouNT Barker SA

Sat Sept 23 | Pretoria Hotel, Pretoria SA

Sun Sept 24 | Arkabar, Adelaide SA

Mon Sept 25 | Golden Grove High School, Golden Grove SA

Fri Sept 29 | Mens Prison, MouNT Gambier, SA

Mon Oct 2 | Good News Lutheran College, Tarneit Vic

Thurs Oct 5 | Juvenile Prison, Townsville Qld | Juvenile Prison Show

Mon Oct 9 | Mother Of Good Counsel School, Cairns Qld

Tues Oct 10 | Parade College, Bundoora Vic

Wed Oct 11 | Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg Qld

Thursday Oct 12 | Faith Lutheran School, Plainlands Qld

Fri Oct 13 | Leftys Music Hall, Brisbane Qld

Wed Oct 18 | St Columbas Anglican College, Port Macquarie NSW

Sat Oct 21 | The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

Sat Oct 28 | The Corner Hotel, Richmond Vic

