Scott Darlow Shares Deadly Heart featuring Hayley Mary - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Scott Darlow has shared his new song ‘Deadly Heart’ featuring Hayley Mary.
Scott will release his ‘Deadly Heart’ album on 27 October and has one of the most gruelling touring schedules we’ve seen in a longtime starting in Melbourne on 1 July.
Darlow uses his days to sing and speak about the importance of Reconciliation in schools all over Australia, the UK and Asia, and will be interspersing a host of school appearances in towns all across Australia, as an additional aspect to his already impressive regional run of shows, an incredibly impressive huma, Scott will also be putting on some shows in a few prisons too.
Scott will be playing everywhere on this tour, including prisons. “I also play and speak in prisons around Australia,” he says. “The sad truth is that we as First Nations people are massively represented in jails, both adult and juvenile, all over Australia. I spend time in prisons using music as a vehicle to connect, and then just get to encourage the brothers and sisters inside that there are pathways for us as First Nations people to succeed. Sometimes it’s just about reminding those guys that they’re loved and valued. It’s an incredibly uplifting and equally depressing part of my job.”
DEADLY HEART REGIONAL TOUR
Sat July 1 | Espy Hotel, St Kilda Vic
Tues 4 July | Carmel College, Sandy Bay Tas
Thurs 6 July | Riverside High School, Launceston Tas
Fri 7 July |St Patricks College, Launceston Tas
Fri 7 July | Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston Tas
Sat 8 July | Republic Bar, North Hobart Tas
Sun 9 July | Hobart Baptist Church, Hobart Tas
Mon July10 | Hampton Park Secondary College, Hampton Park Vic
Tues July 11 | Notre Dame College, Shepparton Vic
Wed July 12 | Victory Lutheran College, Wodonga Vic
Thurs July 13 | St Monicas College, Epping Vic
Fri July 14 | Flinders Christian Community College, Carrum Downs
Fri July 14 | Western Port Hotel, San Remo Vic
Sat July 15 | SS&A, Albury NSW
Sun July 16 | C3 Church, Bathurst NSW
Mon July 17 | St Josephs College, Echuca Vic
Tues July 18 | Marian College, Griffith NSW
Wed July 19 | Trinity Lutheran College, Mildura Vic
Thurs July 20 | Killester College, Springvale Vic
Sat July 22 | Outback Bar, Sails In The Desert Resort, Uluru NT
Tues July 25 | Yirara College, Alice Springs NT
Wed July 26 | Tennant Creek High School, Tennant Creek NT
Wed July 26 | Tennant Creek Sporties Club, Tennant Creek NT
Fri July 28 | Katherine High School, Katherine NT
Fri July 28 | Daly WAters Pub, Daly Waters NT
Sat July 29 | RailWAy Hotel, Darwin NT
Sun July 30 |C3 Church, Darwin NT
Tues Aug 1 | Mckillop College, Darwin NT
Wed Aug 3 | Kimberley Hotel, Halls Creek WA
Fri Aug 4 | Roebuck Hotel, Broome WA
Mon Aug 7 |Broome Senior High School, Broome WA
Thurs Aug 10 | St Lukes College, Karratha WA
Fri Aug 11 | North West Brewing Co, Karratha WA
Sat Aug 12 | Carnarvon Race Club, Carnarvon WA
Sun Aug 13 | Frothcraft Brewery, Exmouth WA
Thurs Aug 17 | Geraldton Christian College, Geraldton WA
Fri Aug 18 | Geraldton Christian College, Geraldton WA
Tues Aug 22| Penrhos College, Perth, WA
Wed Aug 23 | John XXIII College, Mount Claremont WA
Thursday Aug 24 | Juvenile Prison, Canning Vale WA | Prison
Fri Aug 25 | Frothcraft Brewery, Bunbury WA
Sun Aug 27 | RosemouNT Hotel, North Perth WA
Tues Aug 29 | Georgiana Molloy Anglican School, Busselton WA
Wed Aug 30 | MouNT Barker Community College, Mount Barker WA
Fri Sept 1 | Cornerstone Community College, Busselton WA
Fri Sept 1 | Har Bar, Dunsborough WA
Sat Sept 2 | Hallys Bar, Busselton WA
Sun Sept 3 | 6 Degrees Bar, Albany WA
Tues Sept 5 | Albany Senior High School, Albany WA
Wed Sept 6 | Esperence Senior High School, Esperence WA
Fri Sept 8 | Lucky Bay Brewery, Esperence WA
Fri Sep 15 | Port Lincoln Hotel, Port Lincoln SA
Mon Sept 18 | Navigator College, Port Lincoln SA
Tues Sept 19 | Whyalla Stuart Primary School, Whyalla SA
Wed Sept 20 | Memorial Oval Primary School, Whyalla SA
Thurs Sept 21 | Cornerstone College, MouNT Barker SA
Sat Sept 23 | Pretoria Hotel, Pretoria SA
Sun Sept 24 | Arkabar, Adelaide SA
Mon Sept 25 | Golden Grove High School, Golden Grove SA
Fri Sept 29 | Mens Prison, MouNT Gambier, SA
Mon Oct 2 | Good News Lutheran College, Tarneit Vic
Thurs Oct 5 | Juvenile Prison, Townsville Qld | Juvenile Prison Show
Mon Oct 9 | Mother Of Good Counsel School, Cairns Qld
Tues Oct 10 | Parade College, Bundoora Vic
Wed Oct 11 | Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg Qld
Thursday Oct 12 | Faith Lutheran School, Plainlands Qld
Fri Oct 13 | Leftys Music Hall, Brisbane Qld
Wed Oct 18 | St Columbas Anglican College, Port Macquarie NSW
Sat Oct 21 | The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW
Sat Oct 28 | The Corner Hotel, Richmond Vic
