Story Of The Year Ignite With ‘A.R.S.O.N.' Album For 2026 - Noise11.com

American post-hardcore icons Story Of The Year will unleash their eighth studio album A.R.S.O.N. on 13 February 2026 through SharpTone Records, marking another fierce chapter in a career that has burned brightly since their early days in St. Louis. The album’s first single, Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb), is out now, a ferocious statement of intent that reaffirms the band’s ability to blend rage and reflection in equal measure.

Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb) opens the album’s floodgates with unrelenting guitars, a thunderous breakdown, and frontman Dan Marsala’s trademark mix of melody and scream. Guitarist Ryan Phillips describes it as a cathartic explosion: “Gasoline is a song about hitting your breaking point and saying fuck everything. It’s about being wild and reckless, and giving into the impulse to burn it all down and start anew.”

A.R.S.O.N.-an acronym for All Rage, Still Only Numb-extends the sonic evolution heard on 2023’s Tear Me To Pieces, which was praised for its return to raw emotional depth and post-hardcore firepower. Produced again by Colin Brittain, the new record doubles down on everything that defines the Story Of The Year sound: massive guitars, dynamic shifts between melodic choruses and guttural screams, and lyrics steeped in turmoil, desperation, and rebirth.

“In a lot of ways, A.R.S.O.N. picks up where Tear Me To Pieces left off,” the band says. “We used the same team with one goal-just write great songs. Nothing forced, no trend chasing, just that pure SOTY DNA: big guitars, snappy drums, and Dan’s balance of screaming and singing about the things that tear you apart.”

Story Of The Year’s story began in 1995 under the name 67 North, evolving through Big Blue Monkey before adopting their definitive name in 2002. Their 2003 debut Page Avenue became a defining release of the emo and post-hardcore movement, propelled by the anthemic singles Until The Day I Die and Anthem Of Our Dying Day. The album went Gold and later Platinum, cementing their place in the early-2000s rock explosion alongside bands like My Chemical Romance, The Used, and Taking Back Sunday.

Follow-up albums In The Wake Of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), and The Constant (2010) saw the band experiment with heavier tones and more complex songwriting, earning a reputation for intensity both in the studio and on stage. Their 2017 fan-funded album Wolves marked a triumphant comeback, while 2023’s Tear Me To Pieces re-established the core four-Marsala, Phillips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell-as one of rock’s most resilient line-ups.

With A.R.S.O.N., they continue to balance nostalgia and progression, speaking directly to fans who have grown with them over two decades.

A.R.S.O.N. Tracklisting

Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)

Disconnected

See Through

Fall Away

3 am

Into The Dark

My Religion

Halos

Good For Me / Feel So Bad

Better Than High

I Don’t Wanna Feel Like This Anymore

On Tour With Park Waves 2026

To support the album, Story Of The Year will join Parkway Drive, The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Alpha Wolf on the Park Waves Festival tour across Australia in early 2026.

Park Waves Festival Tour Dates:

Saturday 14 February 2026 – Langley Park, Perth, WA 16+

Friday 20 February 2026 – Adelaide Showground, SA 16+

Sunday 22 February 2026 – Geelong Showground, VIC 16+

Saturday 28 February 2026 – Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC 16+

Sunday 1 March 2026 – Bendigo Jockey Club, VIC 16+

Thursday 5 March 2026 – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW 16+

Saturday 7 March 2026 – Sydney Dragway, Eastern Creek, NSW 16+

Sunday 8 March 2026 – Maitland Showground, NSW 16+

Thursday 12 March 2026 – Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD 16+

Saturday 14 March 2026 – Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, NSW* 16+

Sunday 15 March 2026 – Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD 16+

