Tame Impala's All Points East Program Revealed - Noise11.com

Tame Impala’s full line-up for Luno presents All Points East has been unveiled.

Joining Tame Impala at London’s Victoria Park on August 25 will be singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, Yorkshire synthpop band Working Men’s Club, Atlanta star Mattiel and Floridian soul star Q.

The latest additions to the bill for the multi-day event follow H.E.R. and Lil Silva being added to Disclosure’s date.

The R’n’B superstar and the esteemed electronic music producer will join James Blake, Charli XCX, Mura Masa, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres, Overmono, Shy FX and ENNY on August 27.

Gorillaz headline APE on August 19.

APE Presents: Field Day is back on August 20, with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk co-headlining.

The National on August 26, and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on Sunday 28.

The concerts are also making an effort to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

A press release notes: “Each night, BMW will be plugging into All Points East’s sustainability policies, with a fleet of all-electric BMW iX providing artist transportation, actively reducing each event’s carbon footprint.”

Meanwhile, Impala recently joined forces with Motown legend Diana Ross on the song ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ from the soundtrack to ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’.

Kevin is also known to be working on the psychedelic outfit’s fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Slow Rush’.

