The Black Sorrows Return with New Single ‘For Your Love’ Ahead of Nation-Wide Tour - Noise11.com

One of Australia’s most enduring and celebrated bands, The Black Sorrows, are set to release their new single, For Your Love, this Friday, 24th October. The track is the first taste from their upcoming double album, The Quintessential Black Sorrows, a carefully curated collection celebrating decades of genre-defying songwriting.
Speaking about the single, Joe Camilleri said, “For Your Love is a love song wrapped in poetry, built on poetic images of gold, roses and the keys to the kingdom. Because that’s just how love feels sometimes. We cut the song with the band live in the room, no tricks, just trying to get the good groove. It’s romantic, always feels lovely to sing. It’s The Sorrows doing what we do best.”
The Quintessential Black Sorrows is more than a retrospective. Curated by Camilleri, the double album spans the band’s storied career, highlighting the songwriting partnership of Joe Camilleri and Nick Smith, as well as the many talented musicians who have joined the group along the way. While the collection honours their past, it also proves The Black Sorrows are continuing to write some of their finest material.
Since forming in 1984, The Black Sorrows have never stopped recording or performing. They have toured Europe multiple times, performing radio staples including Chained to the Wheel, Harley & Rose, Hold On To Me, and Never Let Me Go. Their extensive career includes multi-platinum albums, sales exceeding three million records worldwide, ARIA Awards and nominations, and Hall of Fame recognition.
To celebrate the release, The Black Sorrows will embark on an extensive nation-wide tour, with additional shows to be announced. Already, multiple dates have sold out, reflecting the band’s enduring popularity.
The current tour schedule includes:
5–6 September: Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW – SOLD OUT
7 September: Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW – SOLD OUT
12 September: West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
13 September: Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Wonthaggi VIC – SOLD OUT
3 October: Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
4 October: Burrinja Theatre, Upwey VIC
12 October: Savannah in the Round, Mareeba QLD
8 November: Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD
9 November: Airlie Beach Festival of Music, Airlie Beach QLD
14 November: Civic Centre, Cowra NSW
15 November: Playhouse Theatre, Canberra ACT
16 November: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
21 November: The Wedge, Sale VIC
22 November: Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
23 November: The Playhouse GAC, Geelong VIC
28 November: Manning Theatre, Taree NSW
29 November: Sunset Sounds, Toronto NSW
5 December: The J, Noosa QLD
6 December: Twin Towns Showroom, Tweed Heads NSW
7 December: Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD
16 January: The Longyard Hotel, Tamworth NSW
6 February: Karralyka Centre, Ringwood East VIC
7 February: Copacc, Colac VIC
13 February: Margaret River Heart, Margaret River WA
14 February: Astor Theatre, Perth WA
15 February: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets and further details are available at www.theblacksorrows.com.au.
