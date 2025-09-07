The Living End Invite Fans to Q&A Events Ahead of First Album in Eight Years, ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’ - Noise11.com

Australian punk rock icons The Living End know exactly what their fans want, and they’re delivering in a big way. Ahead of the release of their first album in eight years, I Only Trust Rock n Roll (September 26, BMG), the trio has announced a series of exclusive Q&A events along Australia’s east coast. Fans will have the rare chance to meet the band in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, ask the questions they’ve always wanted to, and get up close for album and merchandise signings.

The Melbourne event kicks off at The Bendigo on September 28, followed by Brisbane’s Lefty’s Music Hall on September 30, and wraps up at Sydney’s Marrickville Bowling Club on October 1. Tickets for these intimate fan sessions are on sale now here. Pre-orders for I Only Trust Rock n Roll are available here.

The ninth studio album from the veteran punk trio delivers eleven brand-new tracks that showcase The Living End’s signature mix of fiery riffs, raw energy, and lyrical honesty. Lead single “Misery,” released today, sets the tone for the record, joining earlier releases “Alfie,” “Strange Place,” and the title track.

Speaking about “Misery,” frontman Chris Cheney explained, “It’s like a big sigh of relief. It’s about kicking bad habits, shedding negativity and toxic people. That realisation and uplifting feeling of turning your life around and choosing a positive path to walk. I’ve made my fair share of questionable decisions which have derailed me but like most people, I’m still making mistakes and learning every day. That’s life. The bit that becomes clearer as you get older is that life is just too damn short to spend it being miserable. Musically, the main riff of this song was the very first thing I wrote for this album and set the template for the kind of feel and energy we wanted the whole record to have.”

The album sees The Living End returning to the sound that first made them household names more than 25 years ago: punk rock charged with unrelenting energy, attitude, and social commentary. While I Only Trust Rock n Roll showcases the band’s evolution, it also honours the roots that propelled them into Australian rock history.

The release of the album will be followed by a massive national tour, starting November 8 with sold-out shows in Brisbane and Adelaide. Fans can expect two high-octane sets each night. The first will feature select tracks from the new album alongside a career-spanning selection of hits – think “White Noise,” “Roll On,” and “Who’s Gonna Save Us.” The second set promises a full performance of The Living End’s multi-platinum debut album, including fan favourites like “All Torn Down,” “Second Solution,” and “Prisoner of Society.”

Melbourne fans attending the Live at the Gardens show at the Royal Botanic Gardens on November 22 will also enjoy support from two standout acts. Local punk provocateurs Private Function will open the evening with their irreverent style and larrikin humour, followed by the garage-rock power-pop of The Prize.

The tour, presented by Face To Face Touring, will also hit Fremantle Prison on November 29, Sydney Opera House Forecourt on December 12, and the Wanderer Festival on October 5. Tickets for all shows, except the sold-out Brisbane and Adelaide shows, are available via thelivingend.com.au.

Chris Cheney, Scott Owen, and Andy Strachan have spent decades building their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring rock acts. From their early days blending punk, rockabilly, and political commentary, The Living End have consistently delivered albums and live shows that ignite audiences. Their ability to combine storytelling with high-energy performances has seen them cement their place in Australian music history.

I Only Trust Rock n Roll reflects the band’s journey over the past eight years. With tracks like “Alfie” exploring personal reflection, “Strange Place” confronting life’s uncertainties, and “Misery” celebrating the power of positive change, the album is both a return to form and a statement of growth. It’s an album for longtime fans and newcomers alike, offering the grit, melody, and honesty that has defined The Living End for decades.

Tour Dates – I Only Trust Rock n Roll

Sunday, 5 October – Wanderer Festival

Saturday, 8 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Friday, 14 November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, 22 November – Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne (All Ages)

Saturday, 29 November – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Friday, 12 December – On the Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt (All Ages)

Get tickets here

Track Listing – I Only Trust Rock n Roll

Alfie

Roller

Strange Place

Private Hell

Rain The Parade

Don’t Tell Me

Misery

Public Holiday

Camera

Gypsy Blood

I Only Trust Rock n Roll

