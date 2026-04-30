The Menzingers Announce Everything I Ever Saw Album And Release Chance Encounters - Noise11 Music News

The Menzingers return with new album Everything I Ever Saw, led by the single Chance Encounters, marking a significant chapter for the long-running punk band

by Paul Cashmere

The Menzingers have confirmed their next studio album Everything I Ever Saw will be released on July 17 via Epitaph Records, arriving alongside the lead single Chance Encounters and an accompanying music video. The announcement signals the band’s first full-length release since 2023’s Some Of It Was True and continues a two-decade trajectory that has positioned them among the most enduring acts in contemporary punk.

The new material surfaces at a moment of reflection and recalibration for the Pennsylvania group, with vocalist and guitarist Tom May outlining the emotional framework behind the project. “So much changed in our lives and in the world while we were making this record,” May said. “Twenty years in and this is the most connected we’ve felt to what we’re doing.” His comments point to an album shaped by personal upheaval and renewed creative alignment, themes that underpin Everything I Ever Saw.

Recorded in Philadelphia with longtime collaborator Will Yip, the album was tracked at Yip’s Memory Music Studios. Yip’s production history with artists across punk and alternative circles has made him a consistent figure in shaping modern guitar records, and his involvement here reinforces continuity within The Menzingers’ catalogue. The sessions reportedly drew on a more collective approach, reconnecting the band with the collaborative instincts that defined their early years.

Chance Encounters, the first official release from the album, introduces the sonic palette of the new record. While grounded in the band’s established punk framework, the track carries a measured sense of maturity, reflecting the lyrical concerns May describes, including relationships, change and resilience. The song follows the earlier release of Nobody’s Heroes, which also appears on the album and provides a bridge between the band’s previous work and their current direction.

Formed in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 2006, The Menzingers, Greg Barnett, Tom May, Eric Keen and Joe Godino, emerged from the remnants of local punk and ska-punk outfits before establishing themselves with their 2007 debut A Lesson In The Abuse Of Information Technology. Their breakthrough came with 2012’s On The Impossible Past, a record widely recognised within the punk community for its narrative songwriting and emotional clarity. Subsequent releases including After The Party in 2017 and Hello Exile in 2019 expanded their audience, balancing introspective themes with broader rock influences.

Within that continuum, Everything I Ever Saw occupies a reflective position. The band describe it as a response to “life-altering change,” encompassing marriage, divorce and loss. These experiences inform the album’s perspective, not as isolated events but as part of a longer arc of adulthood that contrasts with the youthful urgency of their earlier work. May’s observation that “there’s a kind of hard-won hope you can only find on the other side of real change” suggests a thematic cohesion centred on endurance rather than nostalgia.

The relevance of this release extends beyond the band’s immediate audience. Punk, as a genre, has increasingly accommodated narratives of ageing and responsibility, moving away from its historically youth-centric identity. The Menzingers have been central to that shift, articulating the complexities of adult life without abandoning the directness of their sound. In this context, Everything I Ever Saw contributes to an evolving conversation about what punk represents in its second and third decades for artists and listeners alike.

There is little indication of dissenting perspectives around the release at this stage, though the band’s consistent stylistic approach has occasionally drawn discussion about the boundaries of genre progression. However, their audience has largely embraced the continuity, valuing the authenticity of their storytelling over radical reinvention. The new album appears to maintain that balance, offering incremental evolution rather than a departure.

Looking ahead, Everything I Ever Saw positions The Menzingers at a point where legacy and forward motion intersect. With pre-orders already available, including limited edition vinyl variants, the album is set to reinforce their standing within the modern punk landscape. As they enter their third decade, the band’s ability to translate personal change into collective experience remains their defining asset.

Everything I Ever Saw Tracklisting

Chance Encounters

Better Angels

Romanticism

Other People’s Money

Gasoline & Matches

The Fool

Nobody’s Heroes

Breathe With Me

When She Enters My Dreams

Parade Day

Everything I Ever Saw

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