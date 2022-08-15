The Noise Network Congratulates Nick Kontonicolas on Four Years With The Team - Noise11.com

Investment Banker and Corporate Development CEO, Mr. Nick Kontonicolas has clocked up four years directing the business strategy of The Noise Network Pty Ltd (Australia).

Since joining the board of The Noise Network in June 2018, Nick Kontonicolas has advised, sourced and guided numerous international business opportunities for The Noise Network across North America, Europe and China.

Through Nick’s resources and relationships, The Noise Network has a been prominent media partner and supporter of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Mississippi, promoted Ukraine’s Leonid & Friends to the West via the network, introduced EDM via David Tops, jazz from The Wooten Brothers and championed the Art4Changes project to the world during the global pandemic.

Nick Kontonicolas with Marty Start

The Noise Network’s co-founder and CEO Paul Cashmere says, “Since first meeting five years ago in New York, Nick and I have shared a common vision for the expansion of The Noise Network. We have continued to build a dominant media brand in the Creative Arts with original content and proprietary technology connecting back to the Business and Finance sectors. Nick has been a major hands-on supporter of the business, encouraging innovation at every step of the way. I am looking forward to the roll-out of the next phase of The Noise Network.”

After four years of his insight, the next chapter for The Noise Network is to expand the unification of the various operations under Mr. Kontonicolas to create a consolidated international model across the multiple business sectors.

Nick Kontonicolas (center) with Victor Wooten (left) and Joseph Wooten (right)

