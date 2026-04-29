The Velvet Club Announce Debut Album Are You Falling In Love? - Noise11 Music News

The Velvet Club Confirm July 10 Release For Are You Falling In Love? And Share New Single ‘We Don’t Talk’

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne indie-rock band The Velvet Club have confirmed their debut album Are You Falling In Love? will be released on July 10, 2026, alongside the arrival of their new single ‘We Don’t Talk’ and its companion B-side ‘Toothache’. The announcement marks the band’s first full-length release following years of steady growth on the Australian live circuit.

The release positions The Velvet Club at a transition point in their career, moving from emerging act to album artists. After building momentum through touring and earlier recordings, including the 2024 EP Space Between, the debut album formalises their catalogue and establishes a broader creative statement. For Australian indie music, it reflects a continuing cycle where grassroots bands develop through live performance before committing to long-form releases.

‘We Don’t Talk’ is central to that shift. Debuting on triple j, the track was written late in the album process and captures the emotional breakdown of a long-term relationship. Frontman AJ Tilyard describes it as “one of the more self-reflective songs on the record,” with the lyric exploring the loss of identity and direction that can follow personal upheaval. The B-side ‘Toothache’ complements the release with a synth-driven arrangement that balances melancholy with rhythmic momentum.

The album itself was shaped by a period of enforced pause. Following burnout after Space Between, the band stepped away from touring and recording. That decision led to a prolific writing period for Tilyard, who channelled personal experiences into the material. “The theme of the album basically encapsulates this year and a half period of my life between 2024 to 2026 where everything seemed to come to a head,” he said. “While writing, I started therapy, and after we began tracking for the album I started medication to help manage depression, anxiety and OCD.”

That process directly influenced the tone of Are You Falling In Love?, with the ten-track record examining mental health, relationships, friendship and isolation. The title track opens the album with a concise structure, running just over two minutes and reflecting the immediacy of the band’s live performances. Other songs, including ‘Blue’ and ‘We Don’t Talk’, focus on emotional fallout and recovery, while ‘Wasted Space’ and ‘I Need Something Too’ address Tilyard’s experience with OCD.

Musically, the record draws on early 2000s indie rock, referencing acts such as The Strokes and The Smiths, while maintaining a contemporary Australian perspective. The arrangements are built around interlocking guitar parts and direct vocal delivery, aligning with a broader resurgence of guitar-based indie in Australia.

Production was handled collaboratively with Luke Thomas at his Brunswick studio, Taste Police, reinforcing the band’s preference for a self-contained recording process. Tilyard said, “We literally could not have made the record without Luke. He co-produced and engineered the entire thing from his own studio.” The album was mixed by Scott Hoorscroft and mastered by George Georgiadis, bringing additional technical refinement to the recordings.

The Velvet Club’s trajectory reflects a familiar pathway within the Australian industry. Since forming in the late 2010s, they have progressed from early singles such as ‘Northern Beaches’ through to national touring from 2022, supporting acts including Hockey Dad and The Rions. Festival appearances at Splendour In The Grass and BIGSOUND further expanded their audience, reinforcing the importance of live exposure in building a domestic fan base.

Their development also aligns with a wider community of Melbourne and national indie acts, where collaboration and shared audiences contribute to sustained growth. Tilyard emphasised this aspect, noting that the relationships formed through music have been a key outcome of the band’s career to date.

While the album presents a cohesive narrative shaped by personal experience, it also sits within a broader trend of artists openly addressing mental health in their work. That shift has become more prominent in recent years, with audiences responding to material that reflects lived experience with greater transparency. In that context, Are You Falling In Love? contributes to an ongoing conversation within contemporary indie music.

For The Velvet Club, the immediate focus turns to the release itself and the transition into the next phase of their career. A debut album often defines an artist’s long-term trajectory, and this record consolidates several years of development into a single body of work. With ‘We Don’t Talk’ already established as a live favourite, the band now moves toward a wider audience as the July release approaches.

Tracklisting:

Are You Falling In Love?

Blue

We Don’t Talk

Turn My Way

I Need Something Too

Alone

Anything

Overdue

Wasted Space

Easy To Love

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