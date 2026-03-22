Therapy? Celebrates 20 Years of One Cure Fits All With Deluxe Reissue

Therapy? mark the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album One Cure Fits All with a remastered deluxe edition featuring B-sides, demos, and the first-ever vinyl release, offering fans a definitive look at a pivotal era of the band’s career

by Paul Cashmere

Northern Irish alternative rock trio Therapy? are revisiting a defining moment in their discography with the release of a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their eleventh studio album, One Cure Fits All. Scheduled for release on March 27 through Mercury Studios, this reissue brings the 2006 album back into the spotlight, newly remastered under the supervision of the band and now available on streaming services worldwide for the first time in nearly two decades.

One Cure Fits All, originally released on Spitfire Records on April 24, 2006, marked a return to the trio configuration that had defined much of Therapy?’s career, after a brief period experimenting with an expanded lineup including a cellist. The album paired the polished, anthemic sensibilities of the band’s major-label years with the darker, moodier tone that had characterised their later work, creating an album that captured both the immediacy and introspection of the band’s sound.

For the 20th anniversary edition, Mercury Studios have gone further than a simple remaster. A deluxe 2CD set includes a second disc filled with rare B-sides and demos. Fans can now experience tracks such as “Crazy Cocaine Eyes,” “Hard Work Hope,” “Play On,” and “Freeze The Remains” on CD for the first time, alongside 16 album demos recorded at Pingle Farm in 2005. Vinyl collectors will also be treated to the album’s first-ever pressing, with a standard black vinyl release and a limited-edition red vinyl available exclusively through the Mercury Studios store and uDiscover.

Therapy? have a storied history in alternative rock. Formed in Larne, Northern Ireland in 1989, the band built a reputation for sharp, often abrasive musicality, combining pounding drums, incisive lyrics, and inventive instrumentation. Over the course of their career, Therapy? have released 16 albums and sold over two million records worldwide, with multiple UK top 40 singles, a Mercury Music Prize nomination, and recognition at the Kerrang! Awards. The trio have performed at some of the world’s most notable festivals, including Knebworth, Hellfest, Sonisphere, Wacken Open Air, and Donington Park, the latter at Metallica’s invitation.

During the early 1990s, Therapy? signed to A&M Records and released four albums that earned critical acclaim for their polished, radio-friendly sound. By the time One Cure Fits All arrived, the band had refined their sound with the production expertise of Pedro Ferreira, fresh from producing The Darkness’ chart-topping UK debut, Permission to Land. Ferreira’s work on One Cure Fits All emphasised clarity and power, lending the album a sheen reminiscent of the band’s major-label era while still retaining the darker undertones that had become a hallmark of their music.

The 20th anniversary edition’s first disc presents the album in full, including standout tracks like “Sprung,” “Deluded Son,” “Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline,” and “Walk Through Darkness.” The second disc provides an intimate look at the creative process, with demos capturing the songs in their formative stages and B-sides that expand the album’s narrative.

The current lineup features founding vocalist and guitarist Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan, both veterans from the breakthrough 1994 album Troublegum, and drummer Neil Cooper. Additional contributions on the album include Eduardo Rei on cowbell and Ian Gatford providing vocals on “Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline.” The deluxe package also highlights the album’s visual identity with photography by Sam Scott Hunter and design by Curt Evans.

With this 20th anniversary reissue, One Cure Fits All is positioned as both a historical document and a refreshed listening experience, offering new and longtime fans a chance to appreciate the album’s blend of immediacy, melodic hooks, and the raw energy that has defined Therapy? for more than three decades.

Deluxe 2CD Track Listing

CD1

Outro

Sprung

Deluded Son

Into The Light

Lose It All

Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline

Unconsoled

Our White Noise

Private Nobody

Rain Hits Concrete

Fear of God

Heart Beat Hits

Walk Through Darkness

CD2

Play On

Crazy Cocaine Eyes

Hard Work Hope

Freeze The Remains

Sprung (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Deluded Son (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Into The Light (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Lose It All (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Unconsoled (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Our White Noise (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Private Nobody (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Rain Hits Concrete (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Fear of God (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Heart Beat Hits (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

Walk Through Darkness (Pingle Farm Demo 2005)

LP Side A

Outro

Sprung

Deluded Son

Into The Light

Lose It All

Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline

Unconsoled

LP Side B

Our White Noise

Private Nobody

Rain Hits Concrete

Fear of God

Heart Beat Hits

Walk Through Darkness

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