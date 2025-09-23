Vanessa Amorosi to Celebrate 25 Years With National Tour in 2026 - Noise11.com

Vanessa Amorosi is marking a milestone. The powerhouse Australian vocalist who gave us the Olympic anthem Absolutely Everybody is heading home to celebrate 25 years of hits with a national tour in 2026.

The Celebrating 25 Years Tour will take in both capital cities and regional centres across April and May, giving fans a chance to hear the songs that shaped an era. Newcastle kicks things off on Friday 10 April before the run moves through Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Torquay, Sunshine Coast and wraps up in Brisbane on Friday 1 May.

Amorosi says the tour is more than just a walk down memory lane.

“As I celebrate 25 years, this tour is a tribute to who I was, who I am, and everything in between,” she explains. “It’s also a celebration of how far these songs have come. Performing still brings me the same energy and connection it did from the very beginning.”

With a setlist spanning her biggest hits – Absolutely Everybody, Shine, Perfect and This Is Who I Am – alongside fan favourites, Amorosi will revisit the music that established her as one of Australia’s most recognisable voices. Backed by her powerhouse band, she promises to bring an arena-sized sound into some of the country’s most intimate venues.

Each performance will be unique, with Amorosi recounting stories from her journey, offering insights into the writing of her songs, and reflecting on the career-defining moments that have carried her from suburban Melbourne to stadium stages worldwide.

The upcoming shows follow a busy international schedule. Over the past two years, Amorosi has toured extensively with Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, completing four European tours and appearing at events including Art on Ice in Switzerland and Night of the Proms in Belgium and Germany. She also joined Bryan Adams on a U.S. run, further cementing her reputation as a dynamic live performer. In mid-2025, she returned to Europe with Stewart for another string of shows. Later this year, Amorosi will feature at Night of the Proms with a 100-piece orchestra, before returning home for her solo anniversary tour.

Since her 1999 debut album The Power, Amorosi has sold millions of records, earned 16 ARIA and APRA nominations, and delivered some of the most unforgettable live performances in Australian music history. Her rendition of Heroes Live Forever and Absolutely Everybody at the Sydney 2000 Olympics remains one of the most iconic moments in the nation’s cultural memory.

Tickets for the Celebrating 25 Years Tour go on sale to the general public from 11am local time on Thursday 25 September. A Live Nation presale runs from 10am Wednesday 24 September through 10am Thursday 25 September.

Vanessa Amorosi – Celebrating 25 Years Australian Tour 2026

Friday 10 April – Newcastle, King Street

Saturday 11 April – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Wednesday 15 April – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 17 April – Perth, Magnet House

Friday 24 April – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 25 April – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Thursday 30 April – Sunshine Coast, Solbar

Friday 1 May – Brisbane, The Triffid

For full details and tickets, visit livenation.com.au.

