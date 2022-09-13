Victoria’s Falls Festival Moves To Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

Victoria’s Fall Festival planned for Birregurra has been moved to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne because of objections from the locals.

In a statement from Falls Festival we hear, “Colac Shire Otway Council approved the planning permit on 30 June for Falls VIC to be held at a new location at Birregurra, but while the planning permit was approved with council, along with support from the local MP and the broader community an application by a small group of locals was made to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) appealing this decision and a hearing date set for February/March 2023, after the event was meant to take place.

Falls Co-Producer Jessica Ducrou said: “Thanks so much for all the support from stakeholders, the venue, artists, all who contribute to Falls and especially our patrons. We’re thrilled that the show will go on at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, ringing in the new year in Downtown Melbourne!”

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new venue in Melbourne will be able to apply for a refund from 12pm AEST today until 5pm AEDT Thursday 13 October. All Camping tickets will be automatically refunded from Thursday 29 September 2022. Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly with more information, including how to exchange your Birregurra tickets to the Byron event if you would like the full camping festival experience. Please note that refunds or exchanges need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you.

Falls Festival 2022 features:

Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie Xx,Aminé, Ocean Alley, Camelphat, Spacey Jane, Dma’s, G Flip, Pinkpantheress, Rico Nasty, Amyl And The Sniffers, Mall Grab, Ben Böhmer (Live), Dj Seinfeld, Genesis Owusu, Tsha, CC:Disco!, Young Franco, Anna Lunoe, Luude, Lastlings, May-A, Choomba, The Vanns, King Stingray, Peach Prc, Beddy Rays, Jean Dawson, Telenova, Biscits, Barry Can’t Swim, Floodlights, Elkka, Wongo, Yng Martyr, 1300, Moktar, Magdalena Bay, Dameeeela, Ebony Boadu, Elsy Wameyo, Rona., Juno Mamba + Special Guests The OG Wiggles.

FALLS DEC 2022/JAN 2023

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC – 29, 30 & 31 December 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31 December 2022, 01 & 02 January 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 07 & 08 January 2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

