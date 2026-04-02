Wasia Project Premiere New Music ‘2515' - Noise11 Music News

Wasia Project return with the new single ‘2515′, a darker and more electronically driven release marking a new creative phase for the London sibling duo.

by Paul Cashmere

Wasia Project have released their latest single ‘2515′, a track that introduces a new sonic direction for the British duo formed by siblings Olivia Hardy and William Gao. The song arrived today through AWAL and signals the beginning of what the band describe as a fresh chapter in their songwriting.

The London-based act first emerged in 2019 and have gradually built an international following through their blend of orchestral pop, jazz textures and contemporary alternative production. With ‘2515′, Wasia Project pivot into more nocturnal territory, combining their classical foundations with electronic rhythms designed for late-night listening.

‘2515′ arrives as the first release in what the duo describe as a darker creative phase. Produced with frequent collaborator St. Francis Hotel, the track introduces a pulsing electronic framework while maintaining the cinematic sensibilities that have defined Wasia Project’s music since their earliest releases.

Olivia Hardy’s vocal sits at the centre of the composition, moving between hushed passages and expansive melodic moments. The opening refrain, “2515, been in your car”, appears through a filtered vocal effect that gives the impression of a distant broadcast, setting the mood for a song built around late-night reflection and emotional turbulence.

According to Wasia Project, the single marks a deliberate tonal shift in their writing. “2515 marks a new chapter in our songwriting, it’s colder and darker than anything we’ve done before,” the duo said in a statement. “A song fuelled by anger, the sonic mirrors racing thoughts that come with the emotion. With this track, we officially start our journey through night.”

The track balances orchestral instrumentation with an electronic undercurrent that gradually builds into a kinetic groove. It reflects the duo’s long-standing approach of blending classical technique with contemporary production.

Lyrically, ‘2515′ explores fractured communication and the emotional distance that can develop within modern relationships. The song reflects the accelerated rhythm of digital life, particularly for younger generations navigating constant connectivity.

The narrative centres on fleeting interactions and unresolved tension, echoing the fragmented nature of contemporary relationships in the post-pandemic era. Hardy’s vocal delivery emphasises this uncertainty, moving between calm introspection and sharper moments of intensity.

The track’s layered production mirrors this thematic tension. Orchestral elements evoke the duo’s classical training while electronic beats and synthesised textures bring a club-adjacent atmosphere. The result is a hybrid sound that sits between alternative pop, chamber music and electronic experimentation.

Wasia Project began in 2019 when Hardy and Gao started releasing music online. Their debut single ‘Why Don’t U Love Me’ appeared that year and introduced a style that blended jazz harmony, classical arrangements and contemporary pop songwriting.

The duo expanded their audience with the 2022 EP ‘How Can I Pretend?’, which included the track ‘Ur So Pretty’. The song gained additional attention after appearing on the soundtrack to the second season of the Netflix series Heartstopper, introducing the band to a wider international audience.

Subsequent singles such as ‘Petals On The Moon’ continued to build momentum ahead of the 2024 EP ‘Isotope’. That release signalled the beginning of a subtle stylistic shift, introducing cooler electronic textures and a more atmospheric production style.

Outside the studio, Wasia Project’s touring activity has played a major role in expanding their fan base. Their 2024 headline tour of the United Kingdom sold out rapidly, while their first American dates included support shows for jazz-pop artist Laufey before the duo performed headline concerts in Los Angeles and New York.

On stage, the duo expand into a larger ensemble featuring drummer Luca Wade, bassist Tom Pacitti, saxophonist Safi Jazz and trombonist Patrick Minton, creating a fuller interpretation of their studio arrangements.

The evolution heard on ‘2515′ reflects a broader trend among younger alternative pop artists who combine classical training with electronic production. In recent years, musicians from conservatory backgrounds have increasingly blurred genre boundaries, integrating orchestral instrumentation with club-inspired rhythm programming.

Wasia Project’s catalogue sits within this movement, merging chamber-pop textures with contemporary production techniques. Their mixed British and Asian heritage has also shaped the group’s musical perspective, drawing on diverse influences that extend beyond traditional Western pop structures.

‘2515′ serves as the opening step in a new creative cycle for the duo, with further releases expected in the coming months. The band will also return to the stage in 2026, beginning with an appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival on Saturday 23 May.

As Wasia Project continue to evolve, the release of ‘2515′ suggests a band willing to expand their sonic palette while maintaining the emotional storytelling that has defined their work to date.

For listeners discovering the group for the first time, the single offers a clear signal of where Wasia Project are heading next, deeper into a soundscape that combines orchestral detail with the pulse of electronic pop.

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