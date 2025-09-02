What The Five Members of Five Did When They Weren’t Being Five - Noise11.com

UK pop phenomenon Five were one of the most successful British boy bands of the late 90s and early 2000s. Formed in 1997 by the same team that created the Spice Girls, Five, Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Abz Love and Jason “J” Brown, were designed to be the tougher, edgier answer to their pop contemporaries. With a mix of slick pop, rap interludes, dance-floor beats and rock influences, Five quickly stormed the charts on both sides of the world.

In the UK, Five landed 11 Top 10 singles including Keep On Movin’, If Ya Gettin’ Down, When the Lights Go Out, and their chart-topping remake of Queen’s We Will Rock You featuring Brian May and Roger Taylor. Their debut self-titled album (1998) and follow-ups Invincible (1999) and Kingsize (2001) collectively sold millions, making them one of the most dominant boy bands of their generation.

Australia was just as enthusiastic. When the Lights Go Out was a Top 10 smash, and Five built a loyal fanbase that has lasted long beyond the band’s original run. For a generation of fans, Five weren’t just another boy band — they were the soundtrack to the late 90s.

But like many groups who lived through the intense pop machine of the era, Five eventually fractured. After initially splitting in 2001, the members each went their own way, some staying in music, others leaving the industry altogether. All Five members of Five spoke with Noise11.com. Here’s what happened when Five weren’t being Five.

Ritchie Neville – The Restaurant Owner

When the band went their separate ways, Ritchie Neville moved to Australia and made Sydney his home for several years. He opened a restaurant and bar in Glebe, where he developed a basic knowledge of Australian wines.

Somewhere along the way, Wikipedia incorrectly declared him a trained sommelier.

“That’s never been true,” Ritchie laughs. “I opened a restaurant and bar in Sydney, but I’m not and never have been a sommelier. It keeps coming up but it’s just not the case.”

Despite the mislabel, Neville found success in hospitality before eventually returning to the UK and music.

Sean Conlon – The Voice UK

Sean Conlon returned to the spotlight when he auditioned for The Voice UK. At that point, he thought Five was finished for good.

“I wanted to be a singer-songwriter, to sit at a piano and express myself in a way I hadn’t been able to in the band,” Sean recalls. “At 30, I thought I was old — I’m 44 now and still here! So it wasn’t about strategy. It was just about that experience.”

Though his solo career didn’t take off in the same way as Five, Sean’s re-emergence reminded fans of his vocal strength and helped pave the way for future reunions.

Scott Robinson – The Radio DJ

Scott Robinson took a different route, diving into broadcasting almost immediately after the group ended.

“The band split in September and by November I had my first radio job with Chris Brooks,” Scott explains. “I loved it straight away. I did radio for a few years, really enjoyed podcasting, presenting, just being behind the mic.”

Scott found a new creative outlet in radio, bringing the same energy that made him a favourite on stage into the studio.

Jason “J” Brown – Stepping Away

While most of the group found ways to stay connected to music or media, Jason “J” Brown walked away from the entertainment world completely.

“The truth is I walked off stage after Five ended and never did another thing in the industry,” Jason says. “I lived a pretty quiet life, lots of solitude, just normal. Well, not always quiet — not when we were in Ibiza or Camden! But yeah, no DJ booths, no studios. Just life.”

His departure from show business made his return to the stage with Five’s reunion all the more remarkable for fans.

Abz Love

Abz Love tried his hand at a solo career, but the timing and circumstances didn’t quite align. “Honestly, I never wanted the band to split. I felt we still had further to go,” Abz says. “When Simon Cowell and management offered me a solo record, I just kept going. But it didn’t feel like me. The album went in a different direction, I didn’t promote it properly, and I sort of self-sabotaged it.”

While Abz’s solo career was short-lived, it proved he had the drive to create beyond Five — and in hindsight, underscored just how much the band’s unique chemistry contributed to their sound.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Five:

Now, 25 years since their debut, all five original members are back together for the first time in a quarter of a century. The reunion has already sparked a 25-date UK arena run, and in May 2026, Five will return to Australia and New Zealand for the Keep On Movin’ Tour. Fans can expect a full-throttle 90s party with all the hits, including Keep On Movin’, Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and When the Lights Go Out.

Five – Keep On Movin’ Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

Perth – Perth HPC (formerly HBF Stadium), Wed 13 May 2026

Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sat 16 May 2026

Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Wed 20 May 2026

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena, Sat 23 May 2026

Auckland – The Trusts Arena, Mon 25 May 2026

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/five/

