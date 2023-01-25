Willie Nelson To Have A Stunning 90th Birthday Celebration In Los Angeles - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson will turn 90 on April 29, 2023. That same day and the day after, the world’s finest will gather in Los Angeles for the Long Short Story: Willie Nelson 90 concert celebration.

The event will feature performances by: Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

More acts will be announced before the day.

2-Day Packages On-Sale Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 10 AM PT

Via Ticketmaster, More Info at WillieNelson90.com

Willie Nelson released his debut album ‘…And Then I Wrote in 1962. That album included two of his classics, ‘Crazy’ and ‘Funny How Time Slips Aways’.

Willie’s next album ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ will be released on 23 March, 2023. It will be his 73rd album.

