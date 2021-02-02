18 Australian Acts Added To Savannah In the Round - Noise11.com

18 more acts have been added to Queensland’s Savannah in the Round music festival.
Joining the line-up are Brad Cox, Tex Perkins: The Man in Black, and Shannon Noll, plus Kirsty Lee Akers, Southbound, Rachael Fahim, Missy Lancaster, Col Finley, Will Day, David Hudson, The Roadtrippers, Yazmindi, Sammy White, Abbie Ferris, Chelsea Berman, Jake Davey and Felicity Kircher.
The new additions join a long list of country stars including Australian iconic John Williamson, country favourite Lee Kernaghan, five-time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden, two-time Golden Guitar winners The McClymonts, The Wolfe Brothers, Graeme Connors, Troy Cassar-Daley, Casey Barnes, Busby Marou, James Blundell, Jasmine Rae, Darlinghurst, Jetty Road, The Buckleys and many more.
The full line-up is:
FULL ARTIST LINEUP:
John Williamson
Lee Kernaghan
Brad Cox
Tex Perkins: The Man In Black
Shannon Noll
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Mcclymonts
Fanny Lumsden
The Wolfe Brothers
The Buckleys
Busby Marou
Graeme Connors
Southbound
Casey Barnes
Felicity Urquhart
James Blundel
Jasmine Rae
Darlinghurst
Pamagirri Dancers
Kirsty Lee Akers
Jetty Road |
Rachael Fahim
Christie Lamb
Raechel Whitchurch
Missy Lancaster
David Hudson
Sammy White
Blake O’connor
Camille Trail
Jeremy Fletcher
Abbie Ferris
Chelsea Berman
Jake Davey
The Roadtrippers
Tony Q Band | Route 33
Murphy’s Pigs
Cameron Cusack
Dee Jaye Bux
SAVANNAH IN THE ROUND
October 01 – 03, 2021
Kerribee Park Rodeo Grounds – Mareeba, QLD
