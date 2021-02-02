18 Australian Acts Added To Savannah In the Round - Noise11.com

18 more acts have been added to Queensland’s Savannah in the Round music festival.

Joining the line-up are Brad Cox, Tex Perkins: The Man in Black, and Shannon Noll, plus Kirsty Lee Akers, Southbound, Rachael Fahim, Missy Lancaster, Col Finley, Will Day, David Hudson, The Roadtrippers, Yazmindi, Sammy White, Abbie Ferris, Chelsea Berman, Jake Davey and Felicity Kircher.

The new additions join a long list of country stars including Australian iconic John Williamson, country favourite Lee Kernaghan, five-time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden, two-time Golden Guitar winners The McClymonts, The Wolfe Brothers, Graeme Connors, Troy Cassar-Daley, Casey Barnes, Busby Marou, James Blundell, Jasmine Rae, Darlinghurst, Jetty Road, The Buckleys and many more.

The full line-up is:

NEW ADDITIONS:

Brad Cox

Shannon Noll

Tex Perkins: The Man in Black

Southbound

Kirsty Lee Akers

Rachael Fahim

Missy Lancaster

Col Finley

Abbie Ferris

Will Day

David Hudson

Sammy White

Chelsea Berman

Jake Davey

Jeremy Fletcher

FULL ARTIST LINEUP:

John Williamson

Lee Kernaghan

Brad Cox

Tex Perkins: The Man In Black

Shannon Noll

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Mcclymonts

Fanny Lumsden

The Wolfe Brothers

The Buckleys

Busby Marou

Graeme Connors

Southbound

Casey Barnes

Felicity Urquhart

James Blundel

Jasmine Rae

Darlinghurst

Pamagirri Dancers

Kirsty Lee Akers

Jetty Road |

Rachael Fahim

Christie Lamb

Raechel Whitchurch

Missy Lancaster

David Hudson

Sammy White

Blake O’connor

Camille Trail

Jeremy Fletcher

Abbie Ferris

Chelsea Berman

Jake Davey

The Roadtrippers

Tony Q Band | Route 33

Murphy’s Pigs

Cameron Cusack

Dee Jaye Bux

SAVANNAH IN THE ROUND

October 01 – 03, 2021

Kerribee Park Rodeo Grounds – Mareeba, QLD

