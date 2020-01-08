3XY To Switch Back On At Memo Music Hall

Former 3XY jock John Peters will switch Memo Music Hall to 1422 on the AM band for the 3XY Top 40 show on 18 January.

From the late 60s and through to the early 80s 3XY was Melbourne’s number one music station. The station began broadcasting in 1935. The original owner was Frank Thing, the father of actor Frank Thring Jr, who starred as Pontius Pilate in Ben Hur in 1959. The first manager of 3XY was Tom Holt, the father of future Prime Minister Harold Holt, who disappeared, presumed dead from drowning in 1967.

3XY became a pop music station in 1967 and dominated Melbourne’s ratings for the next 15 years before the audience slowly waned when commercial FM was introduced into Australia in 1980.

John Peters will host ‘3XY Top 40 – Live At Memo’.

The show will feature Kylie Auldist, Brian Mannix, Andrew De Silva, Nick Barker Jacqueline and Susie (From Babba), Davidson Brothers, George Wilson, Nina Ferro, Eugene Hamilton, Janine Maunder and backed by the 3XY All-Stars (The 3XY All-Stars band is Chris Paraha on bass and Music Director, Simon Hosford on guitar, Gerry Pantazis on drums and Nick Pringadi on keyboards).

Here’s what to expect from the band.

1 Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

2 Video Killed The Radio

3 Babe

4 Message in a Bottle

5 Please Don’t Go

6 No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

7 Cars

8 Blame It On The Boogie

9 Ti Amo

10 The Devil Went Down To Georgia

11 Computer Games

12 We Belong to the Night

13 Choir Girl

14 Driver’s Seat

15 Sure Know Something

16 Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

17 The Smurf Song

18 Confrontation

19 Dreaming My Dream With You

20 Locomotion

Doors open 3pm, Music from 4pm.

TICKETS

$55+bf – PREMIUM SEATS

$45+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS

$35+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION

$40 GA AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/3xy-top-40-live-at-memo-2/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments