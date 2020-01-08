 3XY To Switch Back On At Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
3XY Top 40 Live At Memo Music Hall

3XY To Switch Back On At Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Former 3XY jock John Peters will switch Memo Music Hall to 1422 on the AM band for the 3XY Top 40 show on 18 January.

From the late 60s and through to the early 80s 3XY was Melbourne’s number one music station. The station began broadcasting in 1935. The original owner was Frank Thing, the father of actor Frank Thring Jr, who starred as Pontius Pilate in Ben Hur in 1959. The first manager of 3XY was Tom Holt, the father of future Prime Minister Harold Holt, who disappeared, presumed dead from drowning in 1967.

3XY became a pop music station in 1967 and dominated Melbourne’s ratings for the next 15 years before the audience slowly waned when commercial FM was introduced into Australia in 1980.

John Peters will host ‘3XY Top 40 – Live At Memo’.

The show will feature Kylie Auldist, Brian Mannix, Andrew De Silva, Nick Barker Jacqueline and Susie (From Babba), Davidson Brothers, George Wilson, Nina Ferro, Eugene Hamilton, Janine Maunder and backed by the 3XY All-Stars (The 3XY All-Stars band is Chris Paraha on bass and Music Director, Simon Hosford on guitar, Gerry Pantazis on drums and Nick Pringadi on keyboards).

Here’s what to expect from the band.

1 Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
2 Video Killed The Radio
3 Babe
4 Message in a Bottle
5 Please Don’t Go
6 No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
7 Cars
8 Blame It On The Boogie
9 Ti Amo
10 The Devil Went Down To Georgia
11 Computer Games
12 We Belong to the Night
13 Choir Girl
14 Driver’s Seat
15 Sure Know Something
16 Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
17 The Smurf Song
18 Confrontation
19 Dreaming My Dream With You
20 Locomotion

Doors open 3pm, Music from 4pm.
TICKETS
$55+bf – PREMIUM SEATS
$45+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS
$35+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION
$40 GA AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/3xy-top-40-live-at-memo-2/

