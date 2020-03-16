Academy of Country Music Awards Postponed

The annual Academy of Country Music Awards were due to take place on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, and be hosted by Keith Urban.

However, the organisers have decided to pull the plug and plan to have the ceremony air on ‘CBS’ in September now.

In a statement, Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said: “The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honour our artist community.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed.

“We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Justin Bieber is nominated for his first-ever ACM prize this year.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker’s country pop collaboration, ‘10,000 Hours’, with duo Dan + Shay is in contention for Song of the Year – with Justin nominated as both the artist and songwriter – Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Justin recently tweeted: “Honored to be nominated for 3 @ACMawards with my friends @DanAndShay (sic)”

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations with five nodes apiece.

The 29-year-old star received her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and also earned her first-ever Group of the Year nod as a member of The Highwomen – a supergroup also comprised of Brandi Carlilem, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

Plus, ‘The Middle’ singer is nominated as the artist and producer for Album of the Year with ‘GIRL’ and Music Event for ‘Fooled Around and Fell in Love’ with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Lil Nas X’s viral country trap hit ‘Old Town Road’ is also up for Music Event of the Year.

Thomas is once again up for Male Artist of the Year for a second year running and for the first time in his career he has received a nod for Entertainer of the Year.

The ‘Marry Me’ musician is also shortlisted for Album of the Year as the artist and producer for ‘Center Point Road’ and Video of the Year for ‘Remember You Young’.

Blake Shelton is nominated for four prizes this year, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘God’s Country’.

Keith Urban will host the ceremony.

An official date for the rescheduled show is yet to be confirmed.

