Adelaide Guitar Festival Set To Return for 2021 - Noise11.com

Adelaide is taking its Adelaide Guitar Festival annual. After usually happening every two years, the Adelaide Guitar Festival set for July will be the first annual event.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “We are very fortunate to have so many extraordinary guitarists living right here in Australia, and this year is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their artistic excellence with a selection of inspiring performances and unique collaborations.

“As always, we will shine a light on the guitar’s ability to star in any genre of music – everything from classical and jazz to rock, blues & roots and flamenco. It’s going to be a spectacular few weeks as we explore all the magnificent possibilities of this instrument, and the musicians who have spent years and even decades honing their skills.”

The 2021 event will include an educational component with tutorials and workshops as well as a free concert from this year’s Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition finalists and the Guitar Winter School.

Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni said Adelaide Guitar Festival was a fantastic component of South Australia’s world-class creative and cultural festival calendar: “The Marshall Government is proud to financially support the Adelaide Guitar Festival On the Road and increase the opportunity for local audiences to enjoy some of Australia’s finest musical talent.”

Adelaide Guitar Festival will be held from July 4 to 25.

For more information, visit www.adelaideguitarfestival.com.au.

