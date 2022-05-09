Almost Famous To Be Turned Into A Musical - Noise11.com

Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ has been made into a musical.

Crowe’s 2000 movie about child prodigy William Miller who becomes a star writer for Rolling Stone is loosely based on his own experiences as a teenage music journalist in the 1970s.

The movie uses real life characters such as journalist Lester Bangs, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres, played by Terry Chen.

The movie used music from The Who, Led Zeppelin,, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Yes, Todd Rundgren and The Beach Boys. Crowe’s then wife Nancy Wilson of Heart also composed original music for the soundtrack.

‘Almost Famous The Musical’ will feature new music from Tom Kitt, who composed new music for Jagged Little Pill and music for SpongeBob/SquarePants.

‘Almost Famous’ will premiere on Broadway in 2022. At this stage a cast and start date is yet to be announced.

